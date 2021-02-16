BERLIN — The Select Board just penned another chapter in the Irish Hill-snowmobile saga that a departing member complained has turned into a neverending story.
Should snowmobiles be allowed to traverse hundreds of acres of town-owned land, which includes a ridgeline that overlooks Berlin Pond, or should they be precluded from property that is open for to a broad range of other recreational uses?
It isn’t hard to find advocates for either position in a town where the Select Board has pondered the question in an on-again-off-again way since Angelina Capron was elected to her now-expiring three-year term.
That fact wasn’t lost on Capron as Monday night’s virtual board meeting ended with a lengthy discussion of a familiar issue that wasn’t on the agenda.
Capron said she is inclined to support a still-pending request to create a snowmobile trail across the conserved property and frustrated that hasn’t yet happened even as she readies to step down.
“It’s time for us to give people who like to snowmobile a trail that is permanent,” she said. “It’s time for us to figure this out.”
Capron’s lament was welcomed by fellow board members John Quinn III and Justin Lawrence.
It was Quinn who raised the issue during the “round table” portion of Monday night’s meeting and Lawrence promptly embraced his suggestion that the board consider bypassing the Conservation Commission in an effort to expedite snowmobile-friendly changes to the 14-year-old management plan for the Irish Hill property.
Just two weeks after the board unanimously agreed to ask the commission to prepare draft changes to the management plan for its consideration by June 1, Quinn said soliciting proposals from an independent firm to complete that work might make more sense.
“It probably won’t be able to happen if we don’t do it that way,” he said.
Pitched as an attempt to ease the burden on the short-handed commission, Quinn said bringing in a “third party” to consider competing interests and draft language for the board’s consideration was an idea that deserved discussion.
Lawrence agreed, suggesting the shift would be a “stress” saver for the commission, which was represented at the meeting earlier this month along with several residents who expressed concerns about a change that would allow snowmobiles to use the property.
None of those people were present Monday night, but Black Road resident Josh Walker was.
Walker has been prodding the board, and the commission, to approve what he said Monday night is the final piece of a trail that would run from Shaw’s supermarket near the Berlin Four Corners and end on Barrows Road in Northfield.
Walker said he has secured permission from 19 property owners to create that trail, Irish Hill is the missing link, and he was hoping for faster action than was reflected in the June 1 deadline set by the board two weeks ago.
“The town forest is the only place we don’t have permission for yet,” he said.
Walker said the board’s June 1 deadline was “unrealistic” and — in his view — unnecessary. He said the local snowmobile club’s offer to replace a structurally deficient bridge on part of the proposed trail would mean applying for grants in May and necessitate a decision before then.
That’s when Capron joined the conversation — expressing concern that a proposal that had been discussed since she was elected in 2018 was no closer to being resolved three years later.
“It’s time to put it to rest,” she said.
Quinn and Lawrence agreed. Both used the word “penalized” to describe the effect the board’s inability to make a decision had on the snowmobile club and argued “fear of the unknown” fueled those who were opposed to the proposal.
Quinn equated it to some residents initial reaction to the opening of Berlin Pond for recreational use. He said those concerns have faded and some of the more vocal critics of the change now enjoy paddling on the pond.
Board member Flo Smith said she hadn’t made up her mind, but was concerned by the near hour-long conversation on a controversial topic that wasn’t on the agenda.
“I think whatever we do going forward we should put it on the agenda,” she said, expressing concern about the suggestion the board consider a different process than the one members voted to support two weeks ago.
“To do anything outside of that right now is making it more difficult,” she said.
Capron said the board’s indecision and its penchant for “putting it off and putting it off and putting it off” were the problem.
“This has been a process. It’s been a long process,” she said, suggesting that has been a source of frustration for everyone from snowmobilers to board members.
Lawrence said the issue should be placed on every board agenda until it has been resolved and stressed its absence from Monday night’s agenda was not intended to be deceptive.
Quinn agreed, noting that he raised the issue to prompt board members to start thinking about whether they want to change course before their March 1 meeting.
That meeting will be Capron’s last. Her term expires the next day and her seat will be filled by either Theron Lay-Sleeper or C. David Sawyer.
The discussion capped Town Administrator Vince Conti’s first meeting since he was hired earlier this month and will likely dominate his second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.