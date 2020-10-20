BERLIN — It’s all over but the negotiating, and that may be over now, too, as the search for Berlin’s next police chief apparently produced a pair of solid finalists.
“It was a coin flip,” Select Board Chairman Brad Towne said Tuesday, barely 12 hours after board members privately discussed who to hire before heading home without taking any formal action late Monday night.
“We hadn’t discussed salary with the candidates,” said Towne, who explained the board instructed Interim Town Administrator Tom Badowski to work out the contractual details with its favored candidate, understanding it had a solid second choice.
“Both are well-trained and well-qualified,” said Towne, who wouldn’t name names, but said one was is an “undersheriff” in a central New York county and the other is employed by a neighboring central Vermont department.
Towne said the out-of-state candidate received the tentative nod after board members discussed the two finalists with a couple of law enforcement veterans who joined them in executive session Monday night.
Berlin resident Trevor Whipple was one of them. Whipple, now a law enforcement consultant with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, spent 23 years with the Barre Police Department — the last seven as its chief — before taking a similar job in South Burlington in 2006. Whipple retired from the South Burlington Department in 2018. Joining Whipple, the Berlin board and Badowski in Monday night’s executive session was Barre Police Chief Tim Bombardier.
Both Whipple and Bombardier were asked to assist in the search for a permanent replacement for Bill Wolfe, who retired last month after 12 years at the helm of the Berlin department.
A committee-led search for Wolfe’s successor has progressed on schedule. The committee narrowed the list of 12 applicants to six and after an initial round of interviews invited two back for a second interviews. Both finalists were recommended to the board, which had specifically requested multiple finalists to protect against the possibility a formal job offer was declined by one of them.
Badowski declined to comment on the status of negotiations Tuesday afternoon, but said he hoped to have an answer for the board “soon.”
The board agreed to hire retired Barre police officer Anthony Amaral to serve as interim chief two weeks ago — creating an administrative bridge between Wolfe and his permanent replacement.
The department was rocked last week by news of an apparent murder/suicide involving one of its part-time officers. Though the matter is still under investigation, authorities believe Jeffrey Strock, 58, of Brookfield, was on duty for the Berlin department when he shot and killed Julie Fandino, 51, and then himself outside Fandino’s home on Websterville Road in Barre Town.
Strock had been a part-time officer in Berlin for 20 years.
