BERLIN — When it comes to local option taxes, Berlin’s select board just turned a familiar voter lament — “What part of 'no' don’t you understand?” — into a question it plans to spend the next year and $2,800 in tax money answering for a stubborn, but seemingly softening electorate.
Convinced a concerted effort to educate voters finally could persuade enough of them to approve a charter change that, in some form, has been rejected three times over the years, the board has agreed to invest in a year-long “marketing” initiative with an eye on Town Meeting Day 2024.
If all goes according to the just-discussed script, voters will be asked next March to approve a charter change similar — if not identical — to the one they just rejected 556-627 last November.
Had it passed, that charter change would have authorized the board to impose a local 1% tax on sales, rooms, meals and alcohol, while requiring the revenue generated to be spent on capital projects in the community.
Buoyed by the 71-vote margin of defeat — the closest yet — and eager to relieve mounting pressure on the property tax rate, the board briefly flirted with the idea of including the charter change on the ballots that already are being cast and will be counted next Tuesday.
Despite the lure of the estimated $600,000 in annual revenue those taxes would generate, some feared reviving the charter change so quickly would backfire.
In a town board members believe is tailor-made for local option taxes due to its extensive commercial base that attracts shoppers from around the region, risking back-to-back defeats less than six months apart would effectively take local option taxes off the table for the foreseeable future.
Given the comparatively close vote — earlier proposals were rejected by much wider margins — board members were swayed by the suggestion they hold off and instead invest in a coordinated attempt to help those who may have voted “no” in November understand the ramifications of that decision and what approval of the charter change could mean.
Last week that theoretical discussion got more real, when board members agreed to pay JD Green’s "Aired Out" podcast $700 a quarter to conduct a yearlong campaign they were told would be similar to one that helped with last year’s passage of a local sales tax in Barre.
Though there are others, there is one notable difference. No public funds were used in Barre to pay for whatever "Aired Out" may have done with respect to the local option tax initiative.
That’s a big difference and explains why Town Administrator Vince Conti stressed Thursday the campaign he planned to discuss in detail with "Aired Out" representatives today would be strictly educational in nature.
“They ('Aired Out') are going to help us distribute and disseminate information regarding the local option tax,” he said, acknowledging using public funds to advocate for a ballot initiative would be improper.
Former Barre City manager Steve Mackenzie said Thursday he could not speak to what "Aired Out" might have done in the run up to last year’s vote on the charter change that has since paved the way for imposition of a 1% sales tax.
An outspoken proponent of the tax in Barre, Mackenzie said he was twice invited to discuss the ballot measure on "The Barre Beat," a podcast hosted by Councilor Michael Boutin. No money was spent on any of that outreach, he said.
Some public money will be spent in Berlin, where board members were told the campaign will likely include information about how much revenue the proposed taxes would generate, what it would be spent on and the who would pay it? It would also, they were told, involve recruiting those who supported the charter change to talk about it. No mention was made of giving equal time to those who opposed it.
When the local sales tax was first rejected 351-121 on Town Meeting Day in 2001, it was a relatively novel concept. It was far more common when Berlin voters again rejected it 492-165 during the August primaries in 2016.
Long before last November’s failed vote on a broader package of local option taxes, voters in Barre and Montpelier had each approved charter changes leading to the imposition of a 1% tax on rooms, meals and alcohol. After a number of failed attempts, Barre votes approved a 1% sales tax — the first in the region — last March.
The Montpelier City Council recently considered including a charter change that would have enabled it to create a 1% sales tax on this year’s Town Meeting Day ballot but chose not to at this time.
The select board in Berlin is waiting until next year, when, barring a change of heart, voters will again be asked to approve a charter change they have rejected before.
