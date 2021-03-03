BERLIN — The Select Board put the snowmobile before the trail this week — approving snowmobile access to the Berlin Town Forest while waiting on the details about exactly how — and if — that can happen.
The threshold decision troubled some who attended the board’s virtual meeting Monday night, even as advocates insisted it didn’t disturb a previously approved public process for revising the Irish Hill Management Plan.
Amending the plan is a key step in obtaining approval from the Vermont Land Trust to allow snowmobiles to traverse the conserved town-owned property. However, as indicated by a meeting-ending vote, that is what the Select Board wants to see happen.
Pressed to embrace what Selectman Justin Lawrence described as “parallel paths,” the board voted to approve the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST) use of the Berlin Town Forest.
“This doesn’t change any direction we’ve already started working on,” Lawrence said, suggesting the board’s “general approval” would send a clear signal to VAST and the Berlin Conservation Commission with respect to its intent.
Lawrence said the board’s month-old decision to instruct the commission to work with VAST to mitigate concerns that have been raised by some still stands. So too, he said, does the board-approved June 1 deadline for delivering draft changes to the forest management plan.
Confident that snowmobile users can comfortably coexist with a broad range of users of the Irish Hill trail system, Lawrence said the commission is being asked to work out those details.
“You guys will figure out the best route possible,” he told commission members who attended the meeting. “You guys will figure out what needs to be done. You guys will figure out what will happen and how it will work.”
Based on the circular conversations that have occurred since he joined the board last year, John Quinn III said he believed some prodding was in order.
“It feels like the Conservation (Commission) is dead-set against the snowmobile trail and has been slow-rolling it,” Quinn said. “That’s the way it feels to me and I’d like to see some progress.”
Angelina Capron, whose term expired on Tuesday, was equally blunt during her final Select Board meeting.
“The point of the motion is to be sure that it’s going to get done and stop putting it off,” said Capron, who opted not to run for another three-year term and was replaced on Tuesday by David Sawyer.
Sawyer, who defeated Theron Lay-Sleeper in a contested race, has yet to weigh in on a controversial subject that has been the topic of on-again, off-again board discussions for the past three years.
Sawyer’s stance might have mattered if Monday night’s vote was closer and, at least initially, it appeared it was.
When Chairman Brad Towne called the question Lawrence, Capron and Quinn all voted in favor of opening the town forest to snowmobile use.
“Motion carries,” Towne abruptly declared, after hearing three affirmative votes.
Quinn pressed the issue noting all five of the board’s members were present and he hadn’t heard from two of them. He said it was unclear if the vote was 5-0, 4-1, or 3-2.
“I’m not voting in favor,” board member Flo Smith replied.
“I guess it’s 4-1,” Towne said, adding his vote to the other three.
It was an awkward end to an hour-long conversation during which Conservation Commission members like Phil Gentile and Wendy Bolles urged the board to let the process play out, some residents agreed and one — Josh Walker — who has been collecting signatures from residents who support the proposed trail, didn’t.
Among those in the virtual audience Walker was a minority of one Monday night and Gentile suggested those with opposing views are “just getting up to speed.”
“I know that people feel like we’re dragging (our feet, but) the reality is it is a big deal for a lot of people,” Gentile said. “It is a big deal … and it’s gotten bigger. More people have gotten involved and rightfully so — they’re chiming in. People are coming forward because they have real concerns.
“This is the way civics works,” he added.
Peter Schober echoed that sentiment and was among several residents who said they feared the board was rushing to make a decision and undercutting its previously approved process.
Schober argued some board members’ frustration with the perceived lack of progress didn’t justify making a decision in what he believed was the absence of information.
“There are many questions that still have to be answered,” he said. “This conversation may have been going on for months. Many of us are not aware that it has been going on for months and we’re just trying to get up to date now.”
Schober said it would be prudent to wait until June 1 to hear what the Conservation Commission comes up with before taking any action.
“To make a decision before that I think is irresponsible,” he said.
Others, including Paul Perley, Winton Goodrich, Ron Lyon, expressed similar sentiments.
“I don’t think rushing into this has any benefit to any of the parties at all,” Lyon said.
Lawrence and Quinn said making a decision would be useful from a planning perspective for VAST, which has expressed interest in upgrading the bridge on the Darling Hill Trail, and would still allow the Conservation Commission to consider the concerns that have been repeatedly raise and determine how best to mitigate them.
However, Perley said the decision the board ultimately made assumes the commission would recommend a snowmobile trail about which he and others have concerns.
“Once it’s there, it’s there forever,” he said of the proposed trail.
Technically, that isn’t true. The town noted the trail system would require annual Select Board approval and Goodrich and Walker both said the area in question — including the Darling Hill Trail and portions of Darling Hill Road — had been used as snowmobile trails in the past.
Goodrich, who has lived on Darling Hill Road since 1977, said the Select Board terminated that use about 35 years ago.
Board members were told the commission has scheduled a virtual meeting with VAST representatives on March 15 at 6 p.m. and is in the process of forming a “steering committee” composed of Irish Hill users ranging from bikers, hikers and skiers to birdwatchers, dog-walkers and hunters.
Quinn said the board should discuss the composition of that committee and how its members are appointed at its next meeting.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
