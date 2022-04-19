BERLIN — The select board is readying to get in line for a reappraisal, and there is more urgency to that exercise than the board was led to believe Monday night.
The town’s common level of appraisal (CLA), which has hovered comfortably above 100% of fair market value for several years, is currently 94.91%.
That matters because as the board prepares to solicit proposals for a reappraisal members were told likely won’t start for another two years, the sales-based metric the state uses to equalize education tax rates from one town to the next is trending in the wrong direction.
Town Treasurer Diane Isabelle first indicated Berlin’s CLA was roughly 105%.
That, give or take, is where Berlin’s CLA has been in recent years — climbing to a high of 108.77% of fair market value, according to the equalization study released in December 2020. That is post-reappraisal territory in a town that last conducted one in 2008.
However, the latest year-ending equalization study paints a much different picture of how accurately property is valued in Berlin. The town’s CLA plunged nearly 14% — from 108.77% to 94.91% of fair market value — in one year’s time.
Fueled by a hot housing market, that trend is expected to continue in Berlin and beyond when the next equalization study is released in December.
Prepared by the state Department of Taxes, the annual studies compare the ratio of the grand list value to the sale price for all arms-length sales in each town over a three-year period. The latest study reflects two years of data that saw homes across Berlin and the state selling for well above their asking price.
Town Clerk Rosemary Morse said Tuesday that trend hasn’t abated in Berlin, as what she’s taken to calling “crazy sales” have continued.
Isabelle offered a similar observation Monday night.
“I think the CLA is going to change tremendously because of the sale of the homes this last year has just been so much higher than we what we’ve appraised those homes for and a lot of them have sold,” she told the board.
If Morse and Isabelle are right, the CLA slide will continue in Berlin, and even if it isn’t as pronounced as it was last year it could dip below the threshold — 85% of fair market value — where reappraisals aren’t optional, they are required.
The select board is starting the process now though Town Administrator Vince Conti said it has plenty of company, including neighboring Barre. He said the goal is to select a firm to conduct a reappraisal later this year, understanding that it could take a year to 18 months to schedule.
“We’re looking at reappraisal probably actually two years out based on what’s going on around us,” he said, citing the just-approved schedule in Barre.
Isabelle said the town already has $225,000 in a reappraisal reserve fund. That figure, she said, should comfortably cover the cost of the work based on what bids received by other communities for similar work.
Isabelle said Berlin’s 199 mobile homes were revalued two years ago, and won’t need to be part of a reappraisal that will focus on its 1,059 residential properties and 220 commercial properties.
The state provides the town a little more than $13,000 a year to put toward future reappraisals and Berlin likely will receive two more of those annual payments before work starts.
