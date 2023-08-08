BERLIN — Voting machines will be idle in most Vermont communities come November, but it looks as if the polls will actually be open in Berlin as the select board appears poised to ask voters to approve more than $10.2 million in long-term debt during a Nov. 7 special election.

The board stopped short of warning the off-cycle election at its Monday night meeting, but agreed November was too soon to revive a failed charter change that would authorize the imposition of a package of local option taxes local Berlin voters have consistently rejected.

