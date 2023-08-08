BERLIN — Voting machines will be idle in most Vermont communities come November, but it looks as if the polls will actually be open in Berlin as the select board appears poised to ask voters to approve more than $10.2 million in long-term debt during a Nov. 7 special election.
The board stopped short of warning the off-cycle election at its Monday night meeting, but agreed November was too soon to revive a failed charter change that would authorize the imposition of a package of local option taxes local Berlin voters have consistently rejected.
Fueled by general election turnout last November, the local option tax proposal fared better than it had on earlier occasions, though it was defeated, 556-627.
Buoyed by that result, the board agreed earlier this year to invest $2,800 in taxpayers’ money in a campaign designed to “educate” voters on the merits of imposing a local 1% tax on sales, rooms, meals and alcohol that would create a new source of revenue for Berlin.
Chair Brad Towne said he worried that initiative is ongoing and scheduling a vote in November would be premature.
“I don’t think the information is out there enough,” he said, prompting push back from board member Flo Smith.
When it comes to asking voters to green-light local option taxes for Berlin, Smith said she favored a “sooner the better” approach and was ready to roll the dice on a November election.
“In my opinion, the local option tax is definitely needed and the time is now,” Smith said.
Board members Joe Staab and Ture Nelson said they weren’t so sure.
Nelson, who is serving as interim town administrator, worried adding the local option tax proposal to a ballot that could include five capital projects could cause them all to “go down in flames.”
Staab viewed the November election as an opportunity to educate voters on the value of the local option tax, but worried the board hasn’t had any detailed discussion about how the revenue it generates would be used and feared a low-turnout special election might not be the best time to ask the question.
“You’re not going to have a whole lot of people out there voting,” he said, joining Towne and Nelson in voting to include the local option tax charter change on the Town Meeting Day ballot in March.
Nelson said that would buy the board time to refine its message.
“We have a story to tell and … we have to write the story to be able to tell it,” he said. “I think (November) is too quick.”
Smith cast the lone vote against the motion to include the charter change on the Town Meeting Day ballot.
Though the board did not vote to warn the Nov. 7 special election, Nelson said that will be an action item when it meets Aug. 21.
If members had issues with the date, or any of the five bond proposals they were told should be included on the ballot, they didn’t express them.
Two of the bonds would finance utility upgrades, account for more than half of the $10.2 million total and would be paid for by water and sewer customers.
Based on engineer’s estimates, the pricier of the two bonds would finance the installation of a new water distribution line along Scott Hill Road — one that would create a “looped” system and relieve fears that a break in the 1.6-mile distribution line on Airport Road would leave the vast majority of customers without water. The cost of the distribution line is projected at $3.7 million, and the town hopes to hear later this month whether it receives a $1.8 million grant to help cover some of the cost. Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski said Tuesday, the annual debt service for what remains would be built into water rates.
Badowski said sewer users would pick up the bill for the $2.2 million repair needed for a section of sewer line that runs down Hospital Hill.
Board members were told Monday night that strategic section of sewer line failed last year, was temporarily repaired, but viewed as an “urgent” need by members of the town’s public works board. A permanent fix is required to avoid a catastrophic failure in a sewer line that funnels all the wastewater generated by large users in the Berlin Four Corners area down to the Barre-Montpelier Road and eventually to Montpelier’s wastewater treatment plant.
“It is very precarious,” Rob Allen, chair of the public works board, said, adding: “It’s almost a disaster just waiting to happen.”
A third bond — this one for $2 million — would provide financing for reconfiguring and reconstructing the Berlin Mall’s current entrance off of Route 62, as well as installing subsurface utilities. Dubbed “Gateway Avenue” the new road would resemble a city street in keeping with Berlin’s new town center. Though voters would be asked to approve long-term financing for the project and the town would chip in a $205,000 grant it has already secured, Badowski said the debt service would be paid by the Berlin Mall under a loan agreement with the town.
Two other bond proposals, which total nearly $2.4 million, are backed by the recreation committee and are the subject of pending grant requests that, if approved, would cover 50% of the cost.
One involves the construction of bike lanes on Scott Hill Road that would create a link between that area and Berlin Common, the new town center. The project would be constructed in conjunction with the proposed installation of the water distribution line on Scott Hill Road. Widening the road to accommodate bike lanes is expected to cost $1.6 million, and the town is awaiting word on a grant that would cover half of that cost.
The same is true of plans to turn the skating rink by the municipal office building into a four-season recreation area, by constructing a canopy and creating paved pickleball and basketball courts in the area that is used during winter as an outdoor skating rink. The cost of that project — including solar panels that would be mounted on the canopy — is estimated to be $775,000. A grant the town has applied for would pay for up to 50% of that cost.
Badowski told board members he expects to learn in coming weeks whether pending grant requests are approved and have a better handle on the local costs of the project.
