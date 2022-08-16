BERLIN — After touring what later turned into the road not taken, the select board denied some residents’ request the town take over Dodge Farm Road. At least for now.
The site visit preceded a Monday night meeting that began with the Berlin Historical Society’s “restore the door” request and saw the Capital City Grange complain about a tax bill it claimed should never have been sent.
Board members heard from both of those groups before turning their attention back to a road that currently serves nine homes, has the potential to serve more, but doesn’t yet meet the standards they’d like before agreeing to take it over.
Paving aside, drainage is a lingering issue, there are concerns about the configuration of culverts as well as the depth of roadside ditches. Those issues, board members agreed, are obstacles to the town taking over a road it plows and sands in the winter in exchange for an easement that guarantees access to municipal wells and an accompanying pump station.
For a variety of reasons, Highway Superintendent Tim Davis said he would prefer to see the full length of the short spur off Scott Hill Road paved before the town starts what board members were told would be a two-step process.
Town Administrator Vince Conti reminded three of the board’s five members the conditions they approved in January didn’t include paving all of the road, just a 50-foot transition apron. However, he said, there were other conditions that must be met before he agrees to maintain the road for a year to determine whether there are any defects that need correcting before formally taking it over.
Dodge Farm Road resident Ray Cyr said he was troubled by the hint the entire road might need to be paved given his understanding of the board’s earlier discussions.
“The idea of having to pave it should not be a question,” he said, noting he was “deeply disturbed” by the suggestion requested improvements had not been completed.
Cyr said he met with Davis and a contractor to discuss the required work, and the only concerns Davis raised involved two trees, which have since been removed, and transition apron, which has since been paved.
“It’s disturbing to come down here and find that something that was OK then is not OK today,” he said.
Davis said he never indicated the work was finished and would work with Conti to create an updated itemized list of improvements that would need to be made to bring the road up to town standards. In the interim, board members agreed to continue the previously agreed upon practice of maintaining the road during winter months.
Cyr wasn’t the only unhappy customer who addressed the board Monday night.
Meredith Dodge, of the Berlin Historical Society, said the organization wasn’t consulted before recent changes were made to the interior door of space it occupies in the municipal building. Based on the changes, she said the historical society’s access to the common area of the municipal building — including its restrooms — were cut off, though those in that area could get into space where local relics are stored and the society has equipment.
Dodge asked the board to temporarily restore the door knob to its old configuration until it could place the item on its agenda.
Conti said Tuesday that change had been made, while explaining the initial adjustment was made in the interest of security. The historical society has a separate exterior access. He said the historical society would be given a key to the interior door, required to keep a log of any copies it makes and track visitors on a regular basis for the time being.
Meanwhile, Tim Swartz, president of the Capital City Grange Hall wondered why the grange received a partial tax bill for its hall on Route 12 after voters approved a “full” exemption from property taxes.
For the second straight year, Swartz was told town officials concluded the exemption only applied to the municipal portion of the tax bill, which was why the Grange received a bill for just over $5,710 for the education property tax portion.
Swartz said the ballot language was specifically crafted to avoid that confusion this year, but was told in order to get the relief he was asking for he would need to schedule a hearing with the Board of Abatement. That board abated the education taxes for the Grange hall last year and Swartz was told its members were best suited to address the issue this year, though there were no guarantees.
The problem?
The first $1,427 installment came due Monday and was paid to Town Treasurer Diane Isabelle during the board meeting in order to avoid any penalty in the event the request is denied.
