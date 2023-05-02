BERLIN — Bracing for the looming end of a pandemic-long program that has converted some Vermont motels into homeless shelters, Berlin officials are considering new rules.
Though no decisions were made Monday night, the select board expressed interest in pursuing a policy that would regulate and, in some places, prohibit camping in the community. They also agreed to reserve judgment on an ordinance that would target “dangerous and vacant buildings.”
Town Administrator Vince Conti told board members the proposed policy and the ordinance are at least loosely linked to the surge in unhoused residents that is expected to occur when state money for the once federally funded motel program runs out.
Barring a change, that is expected to coincide with the approaching end of the fiscal year, and Conti said officials in Berlin, Barre and Montpelier have been meeting in recent weeks to discuss strategies for handling a sharp spike in people who will suddenly find themselves “out on the street” in the heart of central Vermont.
According to Conti, the number being used a couple of weeks ago was roughly 40. It has since ballooned to more than 100, he said.
Given those estimates, Conti said it might be prudent for the board to adopt an encampment policy similar to one that was crafted by officials in Montpelier before people start pitching tents.
Conti said he’d tweaked the Montpelier policy, which has been vetted by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns and could serves as a baseline for one the board could tailor to meet Berlin’s needs.
“It’s a tool to put some guidelines in place on how we manage encampments,” he said. “We know we have them, we know they’re out there, but what do we do if a small group of people put an encampment in a place that makes residents or others feel unsafe? How do we manage that? There’s no guidelines for that.”
Adopting a policy similar to Montpelier’s would create a framework for responding to encampment-related complaints, while flagging some areas of town-owned land where — for one of a variety of reasons — camping would not be permissible.
Conti said establishing those rules up front will position the town to predictably manage some encampments and potentially require the relocation of others.
Berlin has its share of known encampments, though most are located on private property. There is one on land behind the Barre-Montpelier Road shopping center anchored by Price Chopper, and a smaller one located a little farther up the Stevens Branch of the Winooski River.
The only known encampment on town-owned property is vacant and “a mess” on Dog River Road.
It isn’t clear camping would be prohibited on that property if the policy were adopted, but it could be, and board members agree it should be cleaned up regardless.
Selectman David Sawyer insisted the state Department of Fish and Wildlife has broad authority to regulate camping — on and off state property — though he conceded enforcement could be spotty, and the penalties might not be much of a deterrent for those who can’t afford a place to live.
“I know they (unhoused residents) don’t care about getting a ticket and losing their hunting and fishing license,” he said.
Sawyer said a local policy would be useful, while lamenting the condition of the abandoned encampment on Dog River Road.
Board members generally agreed and instructed Conti to pursue the initiative.
The board was somewhat more skeptical, but still is open to the idea of crafting an ordinance targeting dangerous and vacant buildings.
Selectman Joe Staab said he asked Conti to explore the idea due to concerns that some residents served by the motel program could seek shelter in vacant buildings that aren’t safe or secure.
“I was just afraid of where they might be taking up residency,” Staab said, referring to unhoused residents like many housed at the Hilltop Inn in Berlin.
Responding to that concern, Conti said he borrowed ordinance language from another community to give the board some sense of what adopting one might entail.
Board members weren’t necessarily opposed to the idea, but weren’t ready to commit to pursuing an ordinance without thoroughly reviewing the draft prepared by Conti, who described the document as a conversation-starter.
“The real question is, do we want to start the process?” he asked. The answer was a definite “maybe.”
The board’s brief discussion included some wondering out loud what the meaning of the word “vacant” was, and whether enforcing the ordinance would require creating a new position.
None of that was resolved, though the language supplied by Conti did make reference to a “building safety officer” who would be responsible for inspecting buildings, both vacant and occupied, in the event of a safety-related complaint.
Staab said K&W Tire, which recently closed its shop on Granger Road, could be considered “vacant,” while Sawyer suggested that wouldn’t be true if the company used the building as warehouse space.
Chair Brad Towne noted the retail space formerly occupied by Staples next to Shaw’s supermarket in Berlin is “vacant,” but not really a concern, even as Staab indicated it is being used as storage by Shaw’s.
The brief back-and-forth revealed how little the board had considered the meaning and possible consequences of a regulatory change. Rather than rule it out, members bought time by tabling discussion of whether to the suggested ordinance to a future meeting.
