BERLIN — A $1.4 million fix that will reopen one closed road inched forward Monday night and the Select Board agreed to close another road because “it’s that time of year.”
So said Town Administrator Vince Conti, and he got no argument from Road Commissioner Tim Davis.
“Unfortunately, we’re getting into mud season,” said Davis, who sought and obtained the board’s approval to close Crosstown Road to through traffic starting Tuesday in anticipation of the return of warmer weather later in the week.
The board approved what has become an annual request though Selectman John Quinn III said the popular shortcut between West Berlin and the Berlin Four Corners remained closed for longer than many believed was necessary last year. That, he said, prompted a wave of complaints from some of the road’s regular users.
According to Davis, some of the road dries faster than the rest, and he wouldn’t leave it closed longer than necessary.
“As soon as it’s passable for the amount of traffic it gets, we’ll open it back up,” he said, predicting that will take at least a couple of weeks.
Davis said he might use the road’s down time to complete some previously discussed improvements.
Meanwhile the board, which welcomed a new member — David Sawyer — and elected a new chairman — Justin Lawrence — at its reorganizational meeting last week, was told Monday it’s time to start soliciting bids for replacing the failed culvert that forced them to close one end of Fisher Road several months ago.
The road remains closed and will stay that way until the massive culvert that funnels Pond Brook underneath it is replaced.
Voters’ Town Meeting Day approval of a $1.4 million bond that will finance that work was a big step in that direction. Robert Clark, with Otter Creek Engineering said the state is reviewing the town’s draft application to replace the deteriorated galvanized steel culvert with a larger concrete, bridge-like structure.
Clark said that review is expected to be finished this week and a final application reflecting any suggested modifications will then be submitted for the state’s review and approval.
According to Clark, that process typically takes between 30 and 45 days and needn’t delay preparations for putting the project out to bid.
Clark sought and obtained the board’s approval for that $6,000 exercise — one he said would avoid unnecessary delays and keep the project on track for completion this year.
“It gets us closer to being able to start construction this summer,” he said.
The culvert failed last summer and the Montpelier end of Fisher Road, which runs past the entrances to Central Vermont Medical Center and one of the entrances to the Berlin Mall, has been closed ever since.
The structural failure was detected by the contractor that extended the sewer line on nearby Paine Turnpike North last summer. The bottom of the 11.5-foot-wide culvert had completely rusted away on both ends allowing water to scour around it and undermine the road and a water line and threaten two water lines — including one that serves the CVMC campus.
Clark said plans call for installing a 28-foot-wide “concrete arch” that will nearly triple the area water can flow through, slowing its velocity as it runs beneath the road. He said the proposed structure should last at least 60 years and likely longer.
