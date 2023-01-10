BERLIN — Concerned that the rapidly rising cost of running the town will test taxpayers’ tolerance in March, select board members have instructed Town Administrator Vince Conti to “dig deeper” in an effort to bring a proposed budget increase below 10%.

Shooting for a “single-digit” increase may sound like a low bar, but Monday night’s budget session opened with board members eyeing an 18% spending increase and ended after they concluded trimming it to 13% wasn’t going to cut it.

