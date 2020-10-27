BERLIN — The Public Works Board is exploring a way to make the town’s customer-funded utilities financially independent while pursuing state grants for a mix of short- and long-range projects.
Though it couldn’t muster a quorum for its virtual meeting Monday night, the shorthanded board covered a lot of ground with Interim Town Administrator Tom Badowski briefing members on everything from plans to repair a failed culvert on Fisher Road to the status of a sewer project that is weeks away from completion.
One idea Badowski said he’s exploring on the board’s behalf involves creating a system that would essentially allow one utility to borrow money held in reserve by the other and repay it, with interest, at a rate approved by the board.
Badowski said that arrangement could prove useful — allowing the town’s relatively young water system to borrow from its long-established wastewater system. Both systems are operated under the board’s discretion and Badowski said the arrangement he described is “very common,” could negate the need to borrow from outside lending institutions and give the board the flexibility to oversee the finances of both systems in a way that can be easily accounted for.
Badowski said an added advantage — at least from the town’s perspective — could involve swiftly repaying money the Select Board committed to finance initial work that led to the creation of the municipal water system. The water fund owed the town’s general fund $200,000 — money that is being repaid in $20,000 installments, the first of which was made last year.
Badowski said borrowing the balance of the money owed from the sewer fund, repaying the town and establishing a line of credit to replenish the sewer fund would give the board responsible for running the two utilities greater flexibility to manage them. Also, it would reimburse the town for taxpayer money that was spent on a system that is solely financed by a customer base in one corner of the community.
That’s the corner where Badowski told board members DuBois Construction is wrapping up work on a $2.2 million sewer-line extension that runs along Paine Turnpike North from the intersection of Route 62 to the intersection of Fisher Road where a mammoth culvert recently failed forcing town officials to close that end of Fisher Road.
Badowski said the well-traveled road could remain closed to through traffic until next fall and the failed culvert has severed a section of water line that completes a loop around Paine Turnpike North, Fisher Road and Route 62.
Though no customers are affected, the loop won’t be restored until the new box culvert is designed and installed next year.
Meanwhile, Badowski said he is planning to prepare applications for three separate projects that might be funded by the Clean Water State Revolving Fund.
One of those projects is relatively minor and would involve extending the sewer line from Paine Turnpike North out Crosstown Road to Bosworth Road. The extension would address several “suspect” septic system and require the neighbors to pick up a portion — likely 25% — of the debt service. He said the revolving fund would be a source of funding for final design and planning in the form of a no-interest loan for up to five years. In many cases, he said 50% of those loans are forgiven.
Badowski said he would look to tap the same fund for two longer range projects. One would involve an in-depth analysis of the pump station on the Barre-Montpelier Road through which every ounce of the wastewater Berlin sends to the Montpelier’s treatment plant flows. Badowski described the pump station, which was installed in 1983, as the most important piece of infrastructure in the town — but one that hasn’t received a thorough review in many years.
A third project Badowski would like to see funded would involve the installation of a gravity line from the just-installed pump station at the corner of Paine Turnpike North and Stewart Road that would effectively bypass the Barre-Montpelier Road pump station. A gravity line was considered in the context of the Paine Turnpike North sewer line extension, but abandoned on account of cost considerations. Badowski said it should be considered as a long-term project and state funding could help economically finance the planning and design of that work.
Finally, Badowski told the board that water and wastewater usage, which tanked during spring and summer as businesses were closed as consequence of COVID-19, have continued their slow but steady rebound.
In September, wastewater usage was off 21%. That’s better than the 28% it was running behind in August and half the 42% shortfall that was recorded in June.
Badowski said water usage is trending in the right direction, though the numbers through September appear better than they actually are. A big reason the year to year comparison shows only a 6% differential is linked to the failed culvert on Fisher Road, which snapped the water line resulting in the loss of roughly 20,000 gallons of water a day throughout several days. Discounting that lost water, Badowski said usage was down about 15% in September.
