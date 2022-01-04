BERLIN — Barring another change of heart, it will be ballots for all in Berlin on Town Meeting Day, but voters won’t be asked to approve a local option tax just yet.
A missed deadline has put potential charter changes — including one that would authorize the Select Board to enact a full slate of local option taxes — on hold for now, but a board that recently balked at the prospect of universal mail in voting relented Monday night.
With two members absent and one participating virtually, the board had just enough votes to authorize the Washington Central School Board to automatically send its ballots to “all active registered voters” in Berlin in the run up to the March 1 elections.
Whether that actually happens is far from certain though you wouldn’t have known that unless you listened very carefully to what School Board Chair Flor Diaz-Smith told the Berlin board.
At one point Diaz-Smith said the School Board could decide at its Jan. 19 meeting to send ballots to all active registered voters in the five-town district provided select boards in those towns all authorized it to do so. She then went on to note that select boards in Calais, East Montpelier and Worcester had already approved the plan and suggested Berlin would be at a “disadvantage” if it didn’t do the same.
The implication that all voters in some district towns could automatically receive school ballots based on the votes of their respective select boards could water down Berlin’s voice if its board didn’t agree to do the same was what persuaded Selectman John Quinn even though that can’t legally happen.
In order for universal mail in voting to be an option the School Board can consider, all five select boards must first authorize that option — a fact Diaz-Smith didn’t attempt to clarify when Quinn indicated he was swayed by a desire to make sure Berlin had “equal weight to the other towns.”
“Exactly,” Diaz-Smith said, neglecting to correct Quinn’ mistaken impression that school ballots would be automatically mailed to voters in most, if not all, of the other towns in the district even if Berlin didn’t follow suit.
The Select Board in Middlesex, which passed over the request last month and didn’t plan to take it up Tuesday night, still hasn’t given its now make-or-break consent.
The Berlin board did authorize the School Board to mail school ballots to all active registered voters and agreeing to do the same with its municipal ballots this year.
The latter decision wasn’t based on concern about a recent record-setting surge in COVID-19 cases, but instead to avoid confusion that would stem from automatically receiving one ballot in the mail, but having to request the other one.
If Middlesex doesn’t get on board, that could still happen in Berlin. Based on the board’s vote, the town ballots would be mailed to all and the school ballots — like a third ballot for the Central Vermont Career Center — would have to be requested.
That’s one of the reasons Assistant Town Clerk Corinne Cooper urged the board in Berlin to deny Diaz-Smith’s request and avoid what she viewed as “a waste of time and money” automatically sending out ballots for the second straight year.
Cooper said more than 1,000 of those ballots weren’t returned last year and noted the regular rules aren’t overly onerous.
“Everyone has the opportunity to easily request a ballot,” she said.
Among other things that would ensure voters receive all of the ballots — the school district’s, the town’s and the one that will determine whether 18 towns collectively approve making the Central Vermont Career Center an autonomous school district and elect a board to run it.
Those ballots won’t be automatically mailed because there are participating towns — Barre among them — who will not be going the universal mail-in route for Town Meeting Day.
Meanwhile, members of the Berlin board were told a missed deadline killed any hope to include charter changes on the Town Meeting Day ballot.
Though board members struggled to understand the justification for potentially switching from a town administrator to a town manager form of government and weren’t interested in shifting to an appointed town clerk they would have liked to ask voters for the authority to impose local option taxes.
They agreed a vote on that charter change will have to wait until the primary elections in August. The board is interested in the ability to impose a 1% tax on rooms, meals and alcohol identical to those in place in Barre and Montpelier, as well as a 1% sales tax, like one Barre voters may be asked to approve in March.
According to 2019 data, Berlin’s 70% share of a 1% sales tax would be more than $500,000, while a local rooms, meals and alcohol tax would generate an additional $138,000.
Board members agreed that revenue could come in handy as they wrestle with a budget that reflects a 7.4% spending increase none were comfortable with. The board asked Town Administrator Vince Conti to try and trim the proposed increase to 3% by their next meeting.
