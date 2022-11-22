BERLIN — An 8% wage increase for most municipal employees, a 17% spike in spending for the local police department, and a $60,000 taxpayer-funded subsidy for two municipal utilities are fueling a projected 20% increase in the cost of running the town during the fiscal year that starts next July.

That’s the starting point in budget deliberations for a select board still smarting over voters’ narrow rejection of a full complement of local option taxes. The board-endorsed proposal that would have authorized the imposition of a 1% tax on sales, rooms, meals and alcohol, failed 556-627, earlier this month, dashing hopes they would relieve budget pressure in a community local officials agree is experiencing “growing pains.”

