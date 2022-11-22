BERLIN — An 8% wage increase for most municipal employees, a 17% spike in spending for the local police department, and a $60,000 taxpayer-funded subsidy for two municipal utilities are fueling a projected 20% increase in the cost of running the town during the fiscal year that starts next July.
That’s the starting point in budget deliberations for a select board still smarting over voters’ narrow rejection of a full complement of local option taxes. The board-endorsed proposal that would have authorized the imposition of a 1% tax on sales, rooms, meals and alcohol, failed 556-627, earlier this month, dashing hopes they would relieve budget pressure in a community local officials agree is experiencing “growing pains.”
The close vote prompted board member Flo Smith to wonder Monday night how quickly voters could again be asked to approve the just-defeated tax package estimates indicated would have generated more than $560,000 in revenue for capital projects.
“How soon can we get that back on the ballot?” Smith asked, referring to the failed charter change.
Town Administrator Vince Conti said he wouldn’t suggest reviving the proposal right away, and said he believed a sustained effort to better explain the merits of the relatively common 1% tax to reluctant residents may take some time.
Like Smith, Conti noted the latest charter change came much closer to passing than two earlier versions that were rejected by wide margins. However, he said he worried ignoring the latest result would be a mistake and could potentially erode what appears to be growing support for the concept.
That means another local option tax proposal likely won’t be on the Town Meeting Day ballot in March, but a municipal spending proposal will be, and Conti sought to tamp down sticker shock associated with the version of the budget the board reviewed Monday night.
“It’s a first draft,” he said. “Don’t let the numbers scare you too much.”
The proposal now on the table calls for spending nearly $4.6 million to run the town during the coming fiscal year — an increase of about $790,000, or more than 20% over the $3.8 million spending plan Berlin voters approved in March.
Conti acknowledged that’s a big number — one that reflects some three full-time positions that have already been filled, but weren’t contemplated in this year’s budget and a new part-time position.
When finalizing the annual budget request earlier this year the board didn’t contemplate hiring an additional police officer, an assistant treasurer or a public works supervisor. All three of those unbudgeted positions have now been filled, two are already working and one — the public works director — will start in January. A part-time zoning enforcement position hasn’t been filled but has been penciled in at a cost of $26,000.
Though the public works supervisor’s position recently accepted and soon to be filled by Craig Pelletier, shows as a new $121,600 expense, Conti confirmed Tuesday it would be stripped from the second draft of the budget and revenue generated by water and sewer rates will be used to pay for it.
That isn’t true of what was pitched to the board as an annual $60,000 contribution to help underwrite improvements to the town’s water and sewer systems. Typically, those costs are borne solely by ratepayers, but board members were told the annual infusion of cash would enhance its economic development efforts and finance debt service associated with up to $1.25 million in capital improvements.
Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski told the board those improvements would benefit roughly 25% of the town’s parcels, which collectively account for roughly 60% of its Grand List.
“Water and sewer are key contributors to the economic viability of our town,” Badowski said, defending the public works board’s request for what it envisioned would be continuing financial support from the town.
At least for now, the $60,000 is in the budget.
So, Conti said, is a proposal to boost wages for most municipal employees — himself included — by 8%. In order to keep pace with inflation and what comparably sized communities are paying, Conti said the increase was warranted. It would not extend to unionized members of the police department, whose wage increases were fixed in a four-year contract that was ratified months after its second year had started. Throughout the life of that contract, the town’s nine police officers and the department’s administrative assistant will see their wages increase 21%.
Those increases and the mid-year addition of a ninth officer are largely responsible for pushing the proposed cost of the police department from the $1.26 million budgeted this year to the $1.47 million reflected in the draft budget the board reviewed Monday night. Based on the proposal, the cost of what is easily the town’s most expensive department would increase roughly $212,000, or nearly 17%.
Board members didn’t propose any adjustments to the budget during what was characterized as a preliminary overview, but are expecting to hear from department heads in coming weeks as they refine the proposal.
