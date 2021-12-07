EAST MONTPELIER — The Washington Central School Board’s interest in mailing ballots to all “active registered voters” in its five towns early next year may have died quietly in one of them Monday night.
Though select boards in East Montpelier and Worcester both agreed to send school ballots to all of their voters for the second straight year during separate meetings Monday night, their counterpart in Berlin balked.
The Berlin board’s non-decision decision — none of the four members present was willing to make the motion requested in a Nov. 30 letter from School Board Chair Flor Diaz-Smith — may ultimately be decisive.
Absent approval of select boards in all five towns, the plan to automatically mail school ballots to all district voters will have to be shelved based on a statutory change cited by Diaz-Smith in her letter.
Four of the five select boards met Monday night, though one of them — the Calais Select Board — plans to take up the request during its regular meeting next Monday. The Berlin board’s inaction may make that conversation and the favorable votes in East Montpelier and Worchester moot, especially when paired with the late-breaking news from Middlesex where the School Board’s request died for lack of a second Tuesday night.
The Middlesex board ultimately voted to pass over the request amid a flurry of unanswered questions, uncertainty about whether the local school will be available for use on Town Meeting Day and some frustration with the school district.
Armed only with Diaz-Smith’s letter, members of the Berlin board struggled to justify the need to automatically mail school ballots to all voters, notwithstanding the school district’s standing offer to cover all associated costs — including printing and postage.
Members of the Berlin board were told Town Clerk Rosemary Morse wasn’t “a big fan” of the request and that sentiment was shared by her assistant, Corinne Cooper, who attended Monday night’s meeting.
“My feeling is that if you’re going to take the time to vote you ought to have a little skin in the game,” Cooper said, noting absentee ballots have always been available upon request — by phone, email or in person — and that hasn’t changed.
“Anybody who wants to get a mail-in ballot, all they’ve got to do is call the town clerk,” Selectman Brad Towne agreed, suggesting that wasn’t overly burdensome.
Morse, who didn’t attend Monday night’s meeting, echoed that sentiment on Tuesday.
“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with picking up the telephone and saying: ‘I want a ballot,’” Morse said, suggesting mailing ballots to every registered voter was a waste of time and taxpayer dollars.
“The normal, old-fashioned way works just fine,” she added.
The Berlin board didn’t dwell on the matter Monday night.
“If we don’t get a motion we just move on,” said Chair Justin Lawrence.
When his observation was greeted by silence, Lawrence did.
The School Board’s request wasn’t an issue in East Montpelier where Town Administrator Bruce Johnson said board members approved it before passing a separate motion to send municipal ballots to all voters as well.
Unless something changes only the town’s ballots will be mailed to all active registered voters in East Montpelier.
In Worcester, where the Select Board hopes to return to their traditional town meeting, Town Clerk Katie Winkeljohn said Tuesday the Select Board also approved the School Board’s request with the understanding Jet Service Envelope would handle printing and mailing the ballots.
Contacted for comment on Tuesday, Diaz-Smith said she was disappointed in the news out of Berlin and hopeful she might persuade the board to approve a request she said was aimed at making it easier for voters to weigh in on the school budget and School Board races.
Though the Calais Select Board met Monday night, Town Clerk Jeremy Weiss said Tuesday it was a special meeting and the School Board’s request was scheduled for discussion at its regular meeting next Monday.
Diaz-Smith had hoped all five select boards would approve the request before the School Board’s Dec. 15 meeting. That, she said, is when she had planned to seek the board’s formal approval to send ballots to all district voters just like it did earlier this year.
Diaz-Smith contacted Berlin Town Administrator Vince Conti Tuesday afternoon, and he expressed his doubt that the board would have a change of heart, but said she was welcome to contact individual members. The Berlin board isn’t scheduled to meet again until Dec. 20.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
