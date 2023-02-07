BERLIN — They tweaked the recommended language, but members of the select board just made Berlin the latest Vermont community to approve a declaration of inclusion that is at the heart of what has become a statewide campaign.

The board’s unanimous decision Monday night inches the campaign’s organizers — Rutland County residents Bob Harnish, Al Wakefield and Norm Cohen — ever closer to the century mark when it comes to communities that have approved the simple statement.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.