BERLIN — They tweaked the recommended language, but members of the select board just made Berlin the latest Vermont community to approve a declaration of inclusion that is at the heart of what has become a statewide campaign.
The board’s unanimous decision Monday night inches the campaign’s organizers — Rutland County residents Bob Harnish, Al Wakefield and Norm Cohen — ever closer to the century mark when it comes to communities that have approved the simple statement.
Counting Berlin, the three men have the support of 94 Vermont cities and towns that are collectively home to more than 60% of the state’s population.
At the suggestion of Selectman Carl Parton, the declaration approved by the Berlin board deviates from the boilerplate language the town was supplied by strategically adding words in three different locations and replacing two others completely.
The changes got a tepid thumbs up from Cohen, who joined Harnish as a virtual participant at the meeting.
One inserted the word “legal” before “sexual orientation” in an opening sentence that adds the words “health or vaccination status” and replaces the word “feel” with “be.”
The first sentence of Berlin’s newly adopted declaration of inclusion reads: “The Town of Berlin condemns racism and welcomes all persons regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, legal sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, health or vaccination status or disability and wants everyone to be safe and welcome in our community.”
Parton didn’t offer an explanation for proposing a qualifier before sexual orientation, but said he preferred “be” to “feel” and believed there were those who were the subject of some discrimination based on their health-related stance on vaccinations.
Parton also proposed two changes to the second of the brief statement’s three sentences. One replaced the word “fair” with “just” and the other inserted the word “legally” after “in our community.”
Neither change was discussed, and the board-adopted Berlin version reads: “As a town, we formally condemn discrimination in all its forms, commit to just and equal treatment of everyone in our community legally and will strive to ensure all our action, policies and operating procedures reflect this commitment.”
Parton left the third and final sentence intact. It reads: “The Town of Berlin is and will continue to be a place where individuals can live freely and express their opinions.”
Cohen said he wouldn’t have made all the changes, but said he was comfortable with the language that was approved by the board.
“I think my buddies will still speak to me if you adopt it this way,” he said. “It may cost me a couple rounds of drinks.”
With the changes he proposed, Parton said he would happily vote for the declaration of inclusion, while offering something of a defense of Berlin and Vermont.
“I’m absolutely in support of this,” he said. “I wish our town — and I don’t think our town — and I wish our state — and I don’t think our state — needs to do this and say this out loud. I wish it was just part of our humanity.”
david.delcore @timesargus.com
