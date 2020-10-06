BERLIN — Snowmobiles will be granted access to a short sections of two town roads, including one that runs along the perimeter of Berlin Pond.
A Select Board with a looming date with the town’s Conservation Commission approved that conversation starter near the tail-end of its meeting Monday night.
The last-minute addition to the board’s posted agenda was included at the request of Selectman Justin Lawrence, who urged the board to approve the use of short sections of Black and Brookfield roads by snowmobile enthusiasts this winter.
Lawrence said granting snowmobiles access to a little over a half-mile of town roads would connect existing trail networks in Berlin and neighboring Northfield at a time when outdoor activities are being encouraged.
“It’s a pretty … crucial connector for that trail system,” he said.
It’s been controversial as well. Citing concerns about noise, night time use, safety and speed, several residents raised objections to a broader proposal that also contemplated using portions of Crosstown and Shed roads two years ago.
Lawrence, who wasn’t on the board at the time, said the renewed request had been narrowed to Black and Brookfield roads. With the board’s blessing, he said, that was all that was needed to complete a spur that runs the Maplewood Vermont Traveler Service Center on Paine Turnpike North to an existing trail network on Irish Hill and on into Northfield.
Lawrence said that spur currently ends in a field owned by Black Road resident Josh Walker. He said agreeing to grant snowmobiles on-road access from the end of the Class 4 section of Black Road on to Brookfield Road to the parking area for Irish Hill would connect those dots and create an enhance outdoor recreation opportunity for Berlin residents.
Lawrence said the proposal enjoyed the support of the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers, and suggested the statewide organization could provide funding to upgrade trail bridges, like one that needs to be replaced on Irish Hill.
Interim Town Administrator Tom Badowski said the Conservation Commission had discussed the issue and planned to attend the board’s meeting later this month.
The minutes of the commission’s last meeting indicate that while its members are interested in replacing the bridge, they don’t want to expand it to accommodate a trail groomer and don’t want the Irish Hill property to be part of the VAST trail network.
Lawrence said approving his request would advance the concept and set the stage for the “down the road” discussion with the Conservation Commission.
“It shows the direction (that we’re headed),” he said.
Selectman John Quinn III agreed.
“I think it’s a good place to start,” he said, suggesting allowing on-road use could prompt adjacent landowners to allow the trail to cross their properties instead of using the road.
Quinn’s made the motion to open the two short sections of road up to snowmobile use between Dec. 15 and April 15 was approved with the understanding the board would work with the Conservation Commission to limit the impact of the change.
In other business Monday, the board was briefed on the status of ongoing searches for a new town administrator and new police chief.
Badowski said both searches are on schedule and the board could expect a recommendation with respect to the police chief’s position next month. Board member agreed the committee conducting the search should forward more than one finalist to the board for its consideration.
While that search continues the board agreed following a meeting-ending executive session to hire an interim police chief to serve for the next couple of months.
Badowski, who is currently pulling double duty as zoning administrator and interim town administrator, said Tuesday retired Barre police officer Anthony Amaral has been hired to handle the chief’s duties until the position is filled and the transition is complete.
Amaral joined the Barre City Police Department in 2002 and had worked most recently as the school resource officer for Spaulding High School. He retired his full-time duties two years ago, but returned on a part-time basis last year while a new resource officer was being trained. He is still a reserve officer in Barre.
Amaral lives in Barre, owns property in Berlin and, Badowski said, was selected after consulting with local police chiefs and conferring with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.
