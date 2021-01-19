BERLIN — In a last-minute budget adjustment that isn’t expected to change the spending plan’s $3.7 million bottom line, the Select Board approved a 14.4% pay raise for Town Clerk Rosemary Morse and agreed to increase her part-time assistant to a full-time position.
On a night when they accepted a proposed settlement involving the inadvertent tapping of trees in the town forest and greased the skids for a “new town center” application, board members agreed to make a healthy investment in the clerk’s office in the hopes its hours will be expanded.
That will come at a cost — more than $25,000, according to back-of-the-napkin estimates floated during Monday night’s virtual meeting — and without a guarantee.
Morse, who is about to enter her second decade as town clerk, answers to voters, not the Select Board, and while its members can ask that she open her office on Fridays, they can’t require it. Morse is typically in the office on Friday, but the door is locked to allow her to catch up on paperwork.
Board members generally agreed expanding the part-time assistant clerk’s position, now held by Corinne Stridsberg, to a full-time job is warranted given the workload. That change, they said should be made immediately using surplus funds to cover the cost for the next five months and continued during the fiscal year that starts July 1.
The expanded position wasn’t proposed during budget deliberations, but board members agreed could be absorbed in the context of the $3.7 million budget by under spending in other areas. The same, they said, is true of a proposal to boost Morse’s salary by more than $6,900 — a 14.4% increase.
Morse, who is about to enter the final year of her 10th consecutive two-year term is currently paid $48,076. The budget adopted by board members earlier this month contemplated a 2% pay raise that would have pushed her compensation to $49,038.
Citing Morse’s years of service and Barre Town’s plans to pay the first-year replacement for retiring Town Clerk Donna Kelty at least $55,000, board members, agreed to use that number in Berlin. The decision turned what would have been a $962 pay raise for Morse into a one-year salary adjustment of $6,924 and responds to her request she receive comparable compensation to Town Treasurer Diane Isabelle, who was hired in by the board and currently paid $57,750.
While the board briefly flirted with altering the bottom line of the budget to reflect the last-minute changes, they opted not to do that.
The $3.7 million budget request that is on the soon-to-be-approved Town Meeting Day warning, calls for spending roughly $465,000 more than voters approved a year ago — an increase of 14.3%.Thanks to a 12.3% — $465,000 — increase in projected revenue the tax impact of the board’s budget proposal is just over 2%. Surplus funds account for much of the increased revenue.
In other business Monday board members finalized the town’s application for a “new town center” designation for an area that includes the Berlin Mall property and part of the Central Vermont Medical Center campus.
The board also accepted the settlement proposed by a sugarmaker who inadvertently tapped trees in the Berlin Town Forest.
Board members were told the taps have been removed and the insurer for Turkey Hill Maple Farm has offered to pay the town $5,931 for the oversight. That figure includes $2,210 in a per-tap fee, as well as half the profits — $3,721 — from syrup made from sap estimated to have been collected from Berlin trees.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
