BERLIN – During the kind of virtual meeting that has fast become the new normal in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the Public Works Board made some decisions they predicted will provoke “push-back,” while agreeing to explore becoming Montpelier’s biggest water customer.
On a night when the board approved a 150 percent increase in the town’s sewer allocation fee, members agreed to start charging for previously granted sewer capacity that remains unused and to install a master meter at a mobile home park with more than its share of delinquent accounts.
Chairman Rob Allen, who moderated the video conference, had the same reaction when it came to the latter two decisions.
“We can expect push-back,” he warned, urging Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski to consult with Town Attorney Rob Halpert before making the board-approved changes.
Badowski said he would, while noting Halpert essentially authored the recently adopted ordinance that empowered the town to take the steps he recommended.
Badowski noted the board has long discussed reclaiming allocations of sewer capacity that were granted – in some cases decades ago – for projects that never materialized.
In a community looking to grow a town center just off Exit 7 of Interstate 89, Badowski said that is potentially problematic because almost all of the town’s allocated sewage capacity – 600,000 gallons per day – is currently spoken for.
Roughly 420,000 gallons a day are allocated to users already connected to the system, the town holds another 100,000 gallons a day in a strategic reserve, and has allocated more than 76,000 gallons to projects that were never built.
The board previously flirted with a “use-it-or-lose-it” approach to unused sewer allocations, but that plan met with some resistance and Badowski said the new proposal didn’t go that far.
“We’re not asking them to surrender (unconnected sewer allocations)," he explained. “We’re asking them to pay for it.”
In some cases, it could have the same result because holding on to something you’re not using may not make sense when you are required to pay for it.
The board didn’t finalize a rate, but Badowski said he was thinking something on the order of $1.65 a gallon would be appropriate had contacted almost all of those holding unused capacity and planned to meet with them in coming weeks.
It isn’t a long list.
According to Badowski, three major developers collectively account for 92 percent of the unconnected allocation and another three account for an additional 5 percent. The final 3 percent is split among several much smaller accounts.
The board agreed to revisit the rate at a later date, but approved a plan to begin charging for unused capacity during the fiscal year that starts July 1. They also agreed to reimburse those who previously paid the town for allocations provided they can provide evidence of those payments.
Badowski said the town may have briefly charged for allocations 25 years ago, generating roughly $6,000 in revenue. The board agreed to reimburse that money and rescind the allocations.
Meanwhile, the board which is poised to invest in water and sewer meters that can be read remotely thanks to a just-approved bond issue, agreed to install only one at a 36-unit mobile home park owned by LaGue Inc. Badowski, who said he hadn’t discussed the change with the park’s owner, said installing a “master meter” would spare the town the expense of installing individual meters for mobile homes along Addison and Bennington drives.
Allen predicted the idea of a master meter wouldn’t be well received, but was probably overdue.
“It’s time,” he said. “We’ve chased delinquent accounts down there for years and years.”
The board approved Badowski’s recommendation they boost the sewer allocation rate from $2- to $5-a-gallon, but resisted his suggestion the revenue generated could be spent for capital improvements to the system. Instead, they agreed, it should be held in reserve in the even the town needs to purchase additional allocation from Montpelier’s wastewater treatment plant.
In an unrelated matter, the board authorized Badowski to explore the potential of purchasing water from Montpelier to serve its Berlin customers. Badowski said that includes a new car dealership planned on Route 2 and Berlin Fire District #1, which is located along the Barre-Montpelier Road.
Berlin’s municipal water system doesn’t reach those areas, but Badowski said the town could become a wholesale customer and then sell the water to users that are now directly billed by Montpelier.
“If there are water and sewer customers in the Town of Berlin the Town of Berlin should be servicing them,” he said.
Acting on Badowski’s recommendation, the board requested a permit condition that would require the car dealership proposed on Route 2 to disconnect from Montpelier’s system and connect to one in Berlin if and when it offers the utility in that area.
