BERLIN — The select board has struck a deal with owners of the Hilltop Inn that will compensate the town for most emergency responses to the local motel in exchange for lifting objections to increasing the number of unhoused residents who can stay there under one of two state-run programs.
The subject of negotiations that were sparked by Police Chief James Pontbriand’s request the state Department of Children and Families stop issuing new vouchers that would increase the number of unhoused residents staying at the Hilltop, the recently executed agreement was approved by the select board this week.
The terms of the five-page agreement are relatively simple and open the door to the Hilltop offering all of its 80 rooms to those who obtain vouchers under the state’s Transitional Housing Program or its Emergency Housing Program.
Based on concerns expressed by Pontbriand, that number has been hovering in the mid-50s since January, when the town was approached by the Hilltop’s lawyer Philip Zalinger. That initial outreach led to the launch of ongoing weekly meetings involving town officials and Hilltop management and fostered a conversation over dueling concerns.
The Hilltop’s owners have been eager to increase the number of rooms occupied by those with state housing vouchers, and the town — for a variety of reasons — has been leery of that prospect.
The now-executed two-year agreement creates the framework for the Hilltop to compensate the town for what it complains has been a chronic drain on local emergency services.
According to data compiled by the town and noted in the signed agreement, police and/or ambulance personnel were called to the Hilltop 985 times last year. The agreement states that has placed an “unreasonable burden” on the town’s emergency services — diverting limited resources and “placing excessive costs on the community.”
Part of the answer involves a plan to compensate the town for the emergency services it provides.
Under the terms of the agreement, the Hilltop’s owners will pay the town $70.75 an hour for every police officer and ambulance worker who responds to the motel and $400 a month for tracking those responses.
Town Administrator Vince Conti confirmed Thursday those payments have now started, and during the Wednesday’s weekly meeting with Hilltop management, the town took a step toward satisfying its side of the agreement.
Essentially, the agreement states the town will lift its objections to all 80 rooms at the Hilltop being made available to those with state housing vouchers.
On Monday, Conti told the board there had been no movement on that front.
“To date the chief (Pontbriand) and I have said ‘no’ (to more rooms) until there is some stability in major events over there,” he said, defining “major events” as violence, overdoses and deaths.
“They haven’t gone a couple of weeks with a major event,” he told.
That was Monday night. On Thursday, Conti said things have “improved” and during Wednesday’s meeting, the town agreed to a 10-room increase as part of an incremental plan to satisfy the commitment reflected in the agreement.
“We’re working together to get them to 80 rooms based on performance,” he said, suggesting those conversations have been collaborative and, per the agreement, the weekly meetings will continue.
“It seems to be working,” he said. “Things are headed in the right direction.”
The “municipal services agreement” with the Hilltop Inn is directly tied to two programs — one with an uncertain end date.
Though it is set to expire when the pandemic-related federal funding that has paid for it runs out at the end of the month, the Transitional Housing Program could be extended through June 30 based on a legislative proposal now on the table.
