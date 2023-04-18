BARRE TOWN — Charging batteries are being blamed for a Monday afternoon fire that severely damaged an East Barre Road home, destroyed the attached garage, totaled two pickups that were parked inside and claimed the lives of two cats.

Fire Chief Andy Lange said Tuesday that batteries for tools that were charging in the garage are believed to be responsible for the blaze that brought more than 30 firefighters from four area departments screaming to the scene shortly before 2 p.m. Monday.

