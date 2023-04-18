BARRE TOWN — Charging batteries are being blamed for a Monday afternoon fire that severely damaged an East Barre Road home, destroyed the attached garage, totaled two pickups that were parked inside and claimed the lives of two cats.
Fire Chief Andy Lange said Tuesday that batteries for tools that were charging in the garage are believed to be responsible for the blaze that brought more than 30 firefighters from four area departments screaming to the scene shortly before 2 p.m. Monday.
Lange, who was out of state at the time, wasn’t one of them. He was forced to monitor the fire by phone and heaped praise on firefighters who were able to respond and limit structural damage to the home owned by Thomas and Lynn Crawford.
“They (firefighters) did a great job,” he said. “They didn’t need me there.”
Lange said fighting the fire wasn’t without its challenges and while the Crawford’s home is still standing it sustained significant heat and smoke damage throughout.
“It’s going to need extensive overhaul to be inhabitable again,” he said of the wood-framed home that was attached by a small breezeway to the garage.
Lange credited passers-by and one of the home’s occupants for summoning firefighters to the scene and Barre Town Emergency Medical Services, which is just up the road, for notifying Green Mountain Power that a live power line had detached from the garage and was arcing on the ground.
Lange said firefighters were on scene within minutes. He said the garage was “fully involved,” when they arrived, GMP had dispatched a crew to cut power to the live line, and police in Barre and Barre Town had closed a section of East Barre Road between McLaughlin Road and Old Route 302.
The fire had started to spread from the garage, where one truck was already destroyed and another wasn’t far behind, to the attached home when the first firefighters on scene entered the home and pushed the flames back toward the garage. The interior attack stopped the fire from spreading, even as volunteers from Barre Town were joined on scene by firefighters from Barre, Williamstown and Washington.
Using a hydrant near the Sunoco station on Washington Street in Barre, firefighters shuttled water to the scene by tanker and were able to bring the fire under control shortly after 4 p.m. One-way traffic on the section of Route 302 known as East Barre Road in Barre Town was restored at 4:05 p.m. and the road was reopened to two-way traffic when firefighters cleared the scene shortly before 6 p.m.
Lange said two cats, who were in the home at the time, died in the fire; one pickup was definitely destroyed; and the other, which had extensive driver’s side damage and a melted windshield, was likely totaled as well.
Though damage to the home was extensive, Lange said, at least some of its contents were salvageable, and structural damage was minimal. The garage and its contents were essentially destroyed. Lange said the fire is not considered suspicious.
