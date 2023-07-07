MONTPELIER — The “family owned hotel located in the shadows of Montpelier’s Golden Dome” isn’t owned by the Bashara family any longer, and the widely rumored sale of Capitol Plaza Hotel & Conference Center and J. Morgan’s Steakhouse is officially a done deal.
On Friday, Frederick Bashara Jr. confirmed the sale he wouldn’t barely two weeks ago, when rumors were rampant and some versions of them, it turns out, were just plain wrong.
At the time, Bashara said his family had received a number of offers to buy the signature property on historic State Street over the past several years, but none had yet materialized.
One just did.
Thursday was the Bashara family’s last day owning a property they restored to prominence in an improbable local success story that started when they bought the flood-damaged building out of bankruptcy 30 years ago.
On Friday, Capitol Plaza’s new owners — Jamsan Hotel Management — took over operation of the four-story hotel, as well as its ground-floor restaurant, as part of a sale Bashara said. Also included in the sale is the family-owned laundromat on Barre Street. The laundromat, he said, is where a hotel that doesn’t have an on-site laundry service, cleans its linens.
Despite persistent rumors that suggested otherwise, Bashara said the now-consummated sale did not include several other family businesses, including the Capitol Theatre in Montpelier, the Paramount Theatre in Barre, and a handful of laundromats and car washes.
“We have eight other businesses that we’re still going to operate together,” he said, suggesting the latest offer to buy the Capitol Plaza was too good to pass up, should ensure the continued success of the hotel complex, while keeping its staff intact.
Bashara said the latter was a key consideration.
“All our staff are still with them,” he said of Jamsan. “That’s the only reason we sold to them because they were going to keep everybody.”
That commitment was likely responsible for why the sale was something of an open secret because while Bashara waited until after the property changed hands, and the transition was complete to confirm it was in the works, roughly 50 people employed at the hotel and restaurant knew a change was coming.
Based in Lexington, Massachusetts, Jamsan Hotel Management is a much bigger family business. Its portfolio includes more than 60 hotels throughout the Northeast, including two in Vermont.
“They (Jamsan) know what they’re doing,” Bashara said, citing the company’s “vast experience in hotel room management, food and beverage, and conference operations.”
Jamsan’s two other Vermont properties are the Delta Hotel & Conference Center and Duke’s Public House restaurant in South Burlington and the Fairfield Inn in Williston.
According to Bashara, Jamsan Hotel Management’s interest in Capitol Plaza was fueled by its downtown location and its strong hotel room growth since becoming Vermont’s first Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel in 2020.
That rebranding required upgrades to the hotel’s lobby, guest rooms, conference and banquet rooms, while allowing Capitol Plaza to continue to operate as an independent family-owned business with access to Hilton’s vast reservation system.
Bashara said the investment paid off, and the property his family just sold to Jamsan Hotel Management doesn’t remotely resemble the one they bought out of bankruptcy in 1993.
The Capitol Plaza had been neglected even before it was damaged in a 1992 flood that swamped downtown Montpelier and years of deferred maintenance had taken their toll.
“It was in complete ruin when we bought it,” Bashara recalled. “Every one of the roofs was leaking; there was no heating system in the building; all the electrical was bad; all the plumbing was bad; the flooring was bad … It needed to be completely renovated.”
So why buy it?
Because despite all of its problems, Bashara saw potential in the dark and dormant building he looked at each night when leaving his theater.
“I remember thinking: ‘We could run it and make a go of it because we’re hands-on,’” he said.
Bashara wasn’t wrong. “From the day we opened it up, it took off for us,” he said. “It brought all my family together.”
Bashara said that includes his four children — Richard, Lilli Cain, Cindy Golonka and Freddie — his 12 grandchildren, all of whom have worked “off and on” at the hotel over the past 30 years.
“It has truly been a family business,” he said.
Bashara and his wife, Mary, are both 83, the youngest of their children is 54, those grandchildren aren’t children anymore and a great-grandchild has now been added to the mix, he said.
“It was hard letting go, but I think it was time,” Bashara said.
Though Bashara’s family left the Capitol Plaza far better than they found it, he was quick to note the pivotal roles played by the city, the Vermont Economic Development Association, central Vermont Economic Development Corp., the Small Business Administration and Northfield Savings Bank with respect to financing the initial acquisition and renovation.
“We will be forever grateful for their confidence and support in us,” he said. “We could not have done it alone.”
A complex financing package enabled the Basharas to reopen the doors of Capitol Plaza and launch J. Morgan’s Steakhouse — both award-winning businesses — while creating a popular venue for conferences, wedding receptions and other social gatherings.
And here’s where Bashara gives a nod to those who have patronized the businesses his family just sold.
“Most of all, we are thankful for our loyal customers and guests that helped make us one of the most popular hotels and restaurants in the state,” he said, predicting Jamsan Hotel Management will pick up where his family left off.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com