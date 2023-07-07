20230708_bta_CapitolPlaza
The Capitol Plaza Hotel and Conference Center and J. Morgan’s Steakhouse in Montpelier has been sold by the Bashara family.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

MONTPELIER — The “family owned hotel located in the shadows of Montpelier’s Golden Dome” isn’t owned by the Bashara family any longer, and the widely rumored sale of Capitol Plaza Hotel & Conference Center and J. Morgan’s Steakhouse is officially a done deal.

On Friday, Frederick Bashara Jr. confirmed the sale he wouldn’t barely two weeks ago, when rumors were rampant and some versions of them, it turns out, were just plain wrong.

