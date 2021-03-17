BARRE TOWN — Assistant Town Clerk Alice Bartlett called it a career and recently retired. Those who worked with her say she will be dearly missed.
At its regular Tuesday night meeting, the Select Board adopted a resolution thanking Bartlett for 32 years of service. She retired at the end of February.
Bartlett worked for nine years as assistant school treasurer before taking the job with the town.
Board member Jack Mitchell read aloud the resolution, which highlighted some of her accomplishments. Part of Bartlett’s job included overseeing the town’s land records. Mitchell said she processed more than 201,000 pages of land records and hundreds of maps, making up 77% of all of the town’s land records since recording began in 1895.
Bartlett’s memory has been compared to that of an elephant’s and Mitchell read it “has been a source of constant amazement to those who know her, of much utility to the conduct of town operations, and of cheer to taxpayers whose planned vacations, pets, children and grandchildren are recalled and inquired after by her from one quarter to the next.”
He read she is “a pillar” of the community and while the town is fortunate to have dedicated employees like her, it’s unfortunate to lose her to retirement.
Board Chairman Paul White said some people had submitted comments to be read at the meeting. One such comment was from attorney Chris Perra.
“I cover the whole state and have searched titles in almost every, if not every, town in the state. In the 22 years I’ve been searching titles, I can honestly say (Bartlett) is one of my favorite amongst the people I work with at town offices,” Perra wrote.
Joyce Beaudin worked with Bartlett in the town clerk’s office. Beaudin said it was always a pleasure working with Bartlett.
“She was always willing to lend a hand for whatever came up and did so with pleasure,” Beaudin wrote.
She said Bartlett will be hard to replace.
Town Manager Carl Rogers fought back tears talking about how he had heard Bartlett describe how a good day at work was measured by how much work she got done that day.
“That’s not something that you hear from too many people. I also really appreciate your genuine sense of responsibility of service to the town residents and other residents that come into the building,” Rogers said.
Town Clerk Donna Kelty said in a Wednesday interview there are no words to express what a wonderful time she had working with Bartlett and what a great asset she was to the town.
“There will be no replacing her and she will be sorely missed,” Kelty said.
As an inside joke, she said every time the town changed technology, Bartlett would say she was done and was going to retire. She said Bartlett, of course, never did, but she kept joking about how she wouldn’t retire until she was paid $20 an hour, then $25 an hour, then she wanted diamond earrings instead of a gold watch. Kelty said Bartlett finally settled on she wouldn’t retire until the town gave her a columbarium niche, a display vault in a structure made for cremation urns, at Wilson Cemetery.
Kelty said the town collected the $1,200 needed to buy the vault and presented her with a certificate allowing her to pick which vault she wants.
Bartlett said she loved everyone she worked with very much. She said she was sorry she had to retire because she really liked her job and the residents.
She said she’s been retired for two weeks and doesn’t know what to do with herself.
“Thank you for everything,” she said.
