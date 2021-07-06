BARRE — City councilors have at least deferred, if not abandoned, the idea of trying to generate revenue from Barre’s tax-exempt properties, but what if they hadn’t?
That’s an interesting question that gets more interesting if you dive into the long list of Barre’s tax-exempt properties — there are 190 of them that were collectively valued at just under $191 million last year.
A charter change that was approved and promptly rescinded by voters 15 years ago would have created a mechanism for establishing a “payment in lieu of taxes” (PILOT) program that theoretically would have generated revenue to help cover the cost of the services the city provides.
However, a closer look at that $191 million list creates cause for pause and not just because 142 of the 190 properties are owned by the city and are worth an estimated $37.5 million, or roughly 20% of the total.
They wouldn’t generate any additional revenue without creating an off-setting expense that would essentially have taxpayers making a PILOT payment to themselves.
Most of the city’s value is predictably tied up in a handful of properties. Though it isn’t taxed, the Barre Civic Center tops the list at roughly $8.9 million. The public safety building is assessed at $5.4 million, the wastewater treatment plant at $4.4 million, and City Hall at $4.3 million.
Only three other city-owned properties are assessed at more than $1 million and one of them is a cemetery.
The recreation area on Parkside Terrace — the one that is home to the city’s largest playground, its just-upgraded municipal swimming pool, tennis courts, Rotary Park and Cornerstone Field — is assessed at roughly $1.2 million. The public works campus on Burnham Street is valued at nearly $1.5 million and when you add in contiguous land the total is closer to $1.6 million.
Hope Cemetery — all 70 acres — is assessed at $1.85 million.
It isn’t clear how you arrive at fair market value for a cemetery, but Hope is worth considerably more than its sister cemeteries. Though Elmwood Cemetery is a little larger — 21.7 acres — than St. Monica Cemetery — 18 acres — the latter is assessed at nearly $534,000 and the former roughly $164,000. That’s on par with some city-owned parking lots and considerably less than Merchants Row — $294,000 — and City Hall Park — $464,000.
The list of tax-exempt properties owned by the Barre Unified Union School District is considerably shorter, but accounts for more than a third — over $63 million — of the $191 million total.
Topping a list that doesn’t yet include the Allen Street property where a new school for special needs students is now under construction — is Spaulding High School. The high school’s assessed value is just less than $48 million. That’s more than three times the $13.7 million value the city has placed on Barre City Elementary and Middle School and when you add in roughly $1.5 million for the school district’s Ayers Street offices and two small parcels that provide parking for the high school the combined value is more than $63 million.
A PILOT arrangement with the school district would off-load roughly half of that new expense to Barre Town taxpayers with their city counterparts picking up the difference. It would also inflate a school budget that took three tries to pass this year in order to generate money to pay for city services.
Even those open to the idea acknowledge it is fraught with problems and probably a reach.
Assuming they are right, the city and the school district account for more than $100 of that $191 million and if you throw in the U.S. Post Office on South Main Street, which is assessed at more than $23 million, two-thirds of the tax-exempt property would likely stay that way even if voters were to approve a charter change and the Legislature were to bless it.
That leaves a third — nearly $65 million — that could generate revenue through a PILOT program.
Or does it?
Six of the remaining properties — collectively assessed at roughly $24.6 million — are owned by the Barre Housing Authority, which already has a PILOT agreement with the city. That agreement already generates roughly $50,000 a year in annual revenue.
Capstone Community Action, which owns $4.1 million of the remaining $42 million in exempt property, also has a PILOT agreement that is expected to generate $24,000 in revenue for the city this year.
That leaves about $38.5 million, more than half of which — roughly $21.3 million — is owned by 10 different churches and roughly half of that is owned by one. The St. Monica campus, which includes the local Catholic church, a parochial school and two adjacent properties, is assessed at just over $10 million.
The remaining church properties range for a low of $193,300 for the Salvation Army’s Keith Avenue headquarters to a high of just over $3 million for property owned by the Hedding United Methodist Church.
After the churches what’s left are 14 properties owned by 10 organizations, including some, like Aldrich Public Library, that regularly receive taxpayer support.
The local library, the Old Labor Hall, the Vermont Granite Museum and the Vermont History Center are all on a list that includes OUR House of Central Vermont, Mosaic Vermont, and Washington County Mental Health Services. The latter three organizations all requested and receive voter-approved appropriations in March and funding for Aldrich is built into the municipal budget.
The Central Vermont Medical Center’s clinic on South Main Street is on the list, as is Resource’s facility on Granite Street and the American Legion Post #10.
Potential legal challenges aside, it isn’t clear that even if the council had the authority to compel PILOT payments from exempt organizations that its members could agree on its application.
It’s why they opted to consider reviving a charter change that would authorize the imposition of 1% sales tax to complement a 1% tax on rooms, meals and alcohol that voters finally approved three years ago. Those taxes haven’t produced the revenue that was projected and were approved only after the companion sales tax, which was twice rejected by wide margins, was dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.