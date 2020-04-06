BARRE — One of the three finalists to take over as superintendent of schools in Barre on July 1 abruptly pulled out of contention, shortening Monday night’s virtual forum and leaving the School Board to pick between two candidates currently employed by the White River Valley Supervisory Union.
In last-minute development, Donald Van Nostrand, interim superintendent for the Franklin West Supervisory Union, withdrew from consideration for the job now held by Superintendent John Pandolfo. Van Nostrand’s decision shortened an already short list heading into Monday’s interactive forum that was live-streamed on YouTube, as well as tonight’s final interviews by a board eager to hire a successor for Pandolfo who has accepted a superintendent’s job in Colorado.
With Pandolfo set to leave the district – and Vermont – when the school year ends, board members hoped to choose his replacement immediately after interviewing the finalists by video conference tonight.
Though both men still in the running – Bruce Labs and David Wells – are employed by the same supervisory union, they are at distinctly different points in their careers.
Labs has been employed as a superintendent for the past 17 years – 11 in New Hampshire and the last six in Vermont where he is now running the White River Valley Supervisory Union.
Wells is an aspiring superintendent who, as principal at the Royalton campus of the White River Valley School, currently answers to Labs answers to Labs.
Van Nostrand represented something of a middle ground in terms of administrative experience, but as he did when he declined an offer to serve as interim superintendent of the Washington Central Unified Union School District a year ago, he took himself out of the running.
Those who tuned into Monday’s night’s virtual forum got the opportunity to meet both candidates – and ask them questions – as part of a search process tailored to honor the social distancing guidelines in place due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Labs, a “life-long educator,” who began his career teaching elementary school in 1973 went first.
Hired as superintendent of the former Orange-Windsor Supervisory Union in 2014, Labs oversaw the consolidation of two supervisory unions, and two years later the eventual reduction from 10 local school districts to the White River Valley Supervisory Union’s current six district structure.
Prior to coming to Vermont Labs spent many years at SAU #23 in North Haverhill, New Hampshire. His early roles ranged from special educator and social studies teacher to coach and eventually high school principal. He was promoted to superintendent in 2003 and held that position until 2014.
Labs is a past president of the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association, which oversees high school athletics for New Hampshire, and served as chairman of its basketball committee for several years.
Labs earned his undergraduate degree from New England College, his master’s degree from Plymouth State University, obtained his Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies from the University of New Hampshire, and his doctorate in educational leadership from Plymouth State University.
Labs spent most of his career in New Hampshire, where he was honored as secondary principal of the year and, in 2011, as superintendent of the year.
Labs and his wife have two adult daughters and have lived “about two miles from Bradford” just across the border in Piermont, New Hampshire, for 30 years.
Wells doesn’t have on-the-job experience as a superintendent, but he has strong ties to central Vermont where he raised his family taught for 10 years Williamstown Elementary School, and served for seven years as principal of Doty Memorial School in Worcester.
Wells has more than 20 years experience as a school principal and was hire to his current job at the Royalton campus of White River Valley School with Labs’ endorsement.
Over the years Wells has supported students and families from pre-school to grade 12 and most recently has focused on aligning support services and curriculum so that every child reaches their goals.
Wells received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont and his master’s degree in education from Castleton University.
In addition to his work as a school leader, Wells teaches graduate courses on topics including school finance, curriculum and classroom management. When not at school, Wells enjoys taking walks and hikes with his wife and their dog.
The board has scheduled a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. to conduct closed-door, online interviews of both finalists before conferring and making a decision on who will be offered the job.
