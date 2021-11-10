BARRE — The City Council set the stage for Wednesday morning’s “oh, say can you see” moment in downtown Barre — approving the days-long display of a giant American flag after getting an unambiguous earful on the topic Tuesday night.
Notwithstanding some members’ misgivings about what they perceived as a politically motivated request, the huge city-owned flag was again suspended from a cable strung between two downtown buildings just before daybreak on Wednesday.
What little traffic there was at the time was rerouted as members of the city’s public works department hung the 20-by-30 foot flag, which was displayed in downtown Barre for years in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The road was reopened shortly after 5:30 a.m. — concluding a task Deputy Fire Chief Joe Aldsworth said took less than 20 minutes.
Tuesday night’s discussion lasted a lot longer than that, but, in some respects, was over before it started.
Councilors ultimately answered a pretty clear call for “unity” — some more reluctantly than others — by unanimously approving a motion nearly identical to one that died for lack of a second in September.
The common denominator was the applicant, Brian Judd, who requested the city-owned flag be displayed to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks and asked that it be hung over North Main Street in advance of today’s Veterans Day parade.
Vilified for his personal political views by some councilors a week ago, Judd was among those who received a public apology from Mayor Lucas Herring on Tuesday night. City Manager Steve Mackenzie, the Barre Partnership and the state Department of Children and Families were also on that list.
All, Herring said, didn’t deserve the treatment they received during last week’s council meeting.
It was the council that came in for some criticism Tuesday night as dozens of residents — some who attended the meeting in person and others who participated remotely, urged the approval of what they viewed as a benign request.
School Director Sarah Pregent was one of them.
“This is not a political issue …. This is the raising of the American flag on American soil. It’s a flag that the city owns. It’s being raised by city employees over the city on Veterans Day,” she said.
Pregent acknowledged what little she knew of Judd’s right-wing political views didn’t align with her own, but, she stressed, that shouldn’t matter any more than the fact he has exercised his legal right to challenge the denial of a recount he requested in the wake of his failed bid for a Ward 2 council seat earlier this year.
Both may be interesting, but, Pregent said, neither was relevant to the council’s handling of the request the council didn’t approve in September and the one she urged them to Tuesday night.
Pregent said her takeaway from the council’s discussion last week mirrored the way she felt about the discussion that occurred in September.
“You folks don’t want to approve this because you don’t want him (Judd) to win,” she said. “That is petty. If this is how the council behaves I think you all should re-evaluate what you’re doing here. You are charged with governance and representation over all members of this community, whether you like them or not, so I would implore you to raise that flag.”
Pregent’s remote remarks, like those of some others who spoke before and after her, were greeted with a hearty round of applause from the in-person audience.
The list included two former city councilors — Martin Prevost and Jeffrey Tuper-Giles — former mayor Thomas Lauzon, Chuck Barney, the head of the Barre Area Veterans Council, and several other residents.
All were on the same page with respect to displaying the flag, though some, like Bernadette Rose and Jesse Rosado, acknowledged Judd’s involvement was a complicating factor.
Prevost, who served as a council member, a school director and was a long-time member of the local police department, suggested a solution.
“If it changes your view … put my name on that application,” he said, urging approval of what he and others viewed as a reasonable and timely request.
“Fly that flag because it’s the American flag, and don’t say ‘no’ just because you have some disdain for the person that’s applying to fly it,” he said.
Barney said flying the flag would be appreciated by local veterans who will parade through downtown Barre today and fellow veteran Errol Briggs said it would be a fitting tribute to those who lost their lives in service of their country.
“One good way to remember them is to have a big, beautiful American flag flying across (North) Main Street,” Briggs said.
Others expressed similar sentiments and this time Councilor Michael Boutin’s motion to approve the request was seconded.
A week after signaling he would vote against the request, Councilor Teddy Waszazak provided the second.
Bristling at those, he said, who have questioned his patriotism in recent weeks and rejecting Lauzon’s call he recuse himself, Waszazak explained his about face on the flag request. Though, he said, he remained convinced Judd’s “intent” is a politically motivated stunt, he believed the “impact” of flying the flag on Veterans Day.
“I do not trust the intent, but I do trust the impact,” he said.
Councilor Ericka Reil said she has been called names — “communist” among them — in the wake of the council’s handling of Judd’s September request and has been urged to resign.
“This country means a lot to me,” she said. “I am not un-American … I’m just doing what I feel is right.”
On Tuesday, Reil said, that meant supporting the flag request, if only to move beyond a “polarizing,” time-consuming topic.
“I’m going to vote ‘yes’ so we can move past this,” she said.
Councilor Emel Cambel wasn’t so sure.
“I’m completely torn by this,” she confessed, noting her reluctance wasn’t because she doesn’t honor the flag, but because she does.
Councilor Jake Hemmerick expressed similar sentiments, though he signaled he would be supporting the motion before Herring called for what turned out to be a unanimous vote.
Just before dawn Wednesday the public works crew did its part — raising the flag, which will remain suspended over North Main Street until Sunday when it will be taken down in similar fashion and stored by the city.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
