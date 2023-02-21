BARRE — A Granite City woman has been sentenced to 14 to 15 days of work crew for stealing $20 out of a man’s hand in 2021.

Sarah Lefebvre, 39, pleaded guilty Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to misdemeanor counts of petit larceny and violating conditions of release. Lefebvre was sentenced to 14 to 15 days of work crew through pre-approved furlough.

