BARRE — A Granite City woman has been sentenced to 14 to 15 days of work crew for stealing $20 out of a man’s hand in 2021.
Sarah Lefebvre, 39, pleaded guilty Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to misdemeanor counts of petit larceny and violating conditions of release. Lefebvre was sentenced to 14 to 15 days of work crew through pre-approved furlough.
She had been facing a felony count of larceny from a person, but the charge was amended by the state to misdemeanor petit larceny, per the plea agreement.
Deputy State’s Attorney Alfonso Villegas said the state came to this agreement with Lefebvre both because she has taken responsibility for her actions and because resolving the case would free up court time and resources.
According to court records, in August 2021, police received a report stating three females had robbed a man outside the Dollar General on South Main Street in Barre. Police said the victim reported he was following the trio toward City Hall Park.
The victim reported he was going into Dollar General to buy food when Lefebvre ran up and snatched a $20 bill from him, according to court records. Police said the victim reported the bill should still be wet from the rain. Police said they found the bill, still damp, inside a nearby convenience store where Lefebvre also was located.
Villegas said a third party has since paid back the victim.
For the conviction for violating conditions of release, Lefebvre had a condition of release in the larceny case stating she cannot have or use regulated drugs without a prescription. Police said in December, Lefebvre was found near a truck at the end of Portland Street in Barre. Police said that area is known as a place where people go to use drugs.
Police said Lefebvre gave them permission to search her belongings and police found what appeared to be a pipe for smoking cocaine, a syringe and 14 pills of Gabapentin, a medication used to treat seizures.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.