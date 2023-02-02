Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. A burst of heavy snow is expected. Low -3F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. A burst of heavy snow is expected. Low -3F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.