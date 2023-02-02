BARRE — A Granite City woman has been sentenced to four years and six months to serve for her involvement in a case where police say she and a man repeatedly sexually assaulted children.

Robin Benedict, 41, was sentenced on Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to 10 to 20 years, all suspended except for 54 months to serve on two felony counts of aiding in the commission of cruelty to a child by subjecting them to sexual conduct. Benedict pleaded guilty to the charges in June. She will get credit for time served and has been held without bail in Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington since her arraignment in March 2019.

802Vermonter
802Vermonter

WHY would you suspend pretty much ALL of a DESERVED sentence??? It's a wonder Vermont doesn't just make heinous crimes legal!

