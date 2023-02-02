BARRE — A Granite City woman has been sentenced to four years and six months to serve for her involvement in a case where police say she and a man repeatedly sexually assaulted children.
Robin Benedict, 41, was sentenced on Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to 10 to 20 years, all suspended except for 54 months to serve on two felony counts of aiding in the commission of cruelty to a child by subjecting them to sexual conduct. Benedict pleaded guilty to the charges in June. She will get credit for time served and has been held without bail in Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington since her arraignment in March 2019.
Benedict’s co-defendant, Roland Withers, 38, also of Barre, pleaded guilty last month to two felony counts of aggravated sexual assault on a child younger than 13 and two felony counts of cruelty to a child by subjecting them to sexual conduct. Withers also pleaded no contest to a felony count of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of cruelty to a child.
He has agreed to a sentence of 25 years to life, all suspended except for a portion that will be argued when he is sentenced at a later date after the Department of Corrections conducts a pre-sentence investigation, including a psychosexual evaluation.
According to court records, Benedict and two children went to a doctor’s office in 2019 where Benedict reported she didn’t feel safe with Withers. Police said the doctor reported both children stated they had been assaulted by Withers, and that he had locked them in the basement for hours.
One of the children reported Withers forced them to molest the other child as a form of punishment, according to court records. Police said the other child reported Withers would molest them and force them to bathe with Withers.
The children have since been placed in the custody of the Department for Children and Families.
Police said Withers admitted he and Benedict both forced the children to molest each other, and he admitted to molesting the children. Benedict also admitted to participating in the abuse, according to court records.
Police said Benedict also reported Withers assaulted her on multiple occasions, including punching and choking her. She had a bruise on her left eye when talking to investigators, which she said came from Withers punching her, according to court records.
At Tuesday’s hearing, Deputy State’s Attorney Kristin Gozzi sought a sentence of seven years to serve for Benedict. Defense attorney Dan Sedon argued for a lesser sentence.
One of the victims gave an impact statement by video as part of the hearing. The victim said Benedict should have stood up to Withers instead of letting him sexually and physically abuse the kids.
“You even let him tell you what to do to us,” the victim said.
They said Benedict stood there without any emotion as Withers forced one child to molest the other. The victim said Benedict knew Withers was locking the children in their room at night and left them without the ability to use the bathroom.
“I’m really mad at you for letting Roland take advantage of you and doing all this stuff to us,” the victim said, adding they still don’t understand how Benedict and Withers did what they did.
Benedict testified on her own behalf. She talked about moving to Vermont from Connecticut to get away from an abusive former partner. Benedict said she temporarily lost custody of the children in Connecticut because of her involvement with the partner who had violated a court order and she failed to report that violation. Benedict said she came to Vermont because she wanted the kids to have a better life away from the partner.
She said she took responsibility for allowing the children to be sexually abused by Withers.
Sedon said a question someone may have in looking at this case is how Benedict could allow Withers to do what he did, to “let (the children) be treated so horrifically,” when she worked so hard to get custody of the children back and tried to provide them with a better life. He asked Benedict if she’s asked herself that question and she responded she had. She said while she loved the children and still loves them, she was using substances at the time and her relationship with Withers was toxic. She said she also was afraid of Withers.
Benedict said, “I know I messed up,” and apologized to the victims.
Since she’s been incarcerated, Benedict said she’s been working inside the facility. Benedict said she’s been sober in the facility and has taken advantage of what programming is available to address her substance-use issues. Sedon also submitted certificates showing Benedict participated in and completed any programming that was available to her in the facility.
Benedict said she’s since obtained her high school diploma while incarcerated.
She said she’s also picked up three disciplinary complaints while in the facility. She said two were minor infractions while the third was for giving false information. Benedict said she was having problems with another inmate and reported the inmate had threatened her, but the threat was not captured on surveillance cameras, so Benedict said she received an infraction for giving false information.
When she gets released, Benedict said she plans to live with a family member in Winooski.
Gozzi said while Benedict has been convicted of cruelty to a child, “cruelty” is not an accurate word to describe what these kids went through.
“Torture. Torture is a much better word,” the prosecutor said.
She said while in Benedict’s care, the children were called names, hit, locked in their rooms for long periods of time, sexually assaulted as form of punishment and forced to sexually assault each other. Gozzi said Benedict willfully ignored this abuse and put her relationship with Withers above the safety of the children.
The prosecutor said while Benedict may blame Withers for her role in the abuse, she has a history of failing to provide safety and care for the children from well before she met Withers. Gozzi brought up Benedict losing custody of the kids in Connecticut.
The prosecutor then listed off other reported incidents, including in 2015 when, Gozzi said, Benedict hit one of the children, which left blood on the child’s head. Also in 2015, she said one of the children was diagnosed with failure to thrive and was asking for food at a hospital.
In 2016, Gozzi said one of the children reported injuries caused by Benedict and the other child. Later that year, she said Benedict left one the children unattended in a stroller for 10 minutes. Also that year, she said Benedict reportedly put hot sauce in a child’s mouth as a form of punishment.
In 2017, Gozzi said Benedict was accused of causing injuries to the kids and Benedict reported a former partner and a neighbor both sexually abused one of the kids. “During that time, the defendant taught her children that love includes pain and punishment and that her romantic relationships were her priority until her partners hurt her. The defendant primed the children for abuse long before Withers entered the picture. So that when the abuse happened, it was just a different level of terrible,” Gozzi said. Sedon said when someone is the victim of domestic violence, they receive empathy, sympathy and support. But he said when that person also fails children, he’s learned in representing Benedict that no one is judged more harshly than that person is.
He said coercive control is an aspect of domestic violence where violence, terror and psychological domination are used to control another or coerce them to participate in “wicked deeds.” The defense attorney said this encapsulates perfectly what happened in this case.
Sedon said Withers identified a vulnerable person in Benedict, quickly took control of her and then subjected her to physical, sexual and psychological violence.
“It’s hard to understand that Ms. Benedict, too, was a captive of that situation,” he said.
Sedon said there’s a balance to be found between what she owns and what happened to her.
In terms of general deterrence for the sentence Benedict was to receive, Sedon said any other woman who is in a similar situation in which she and the children are being abused needs to understand, “They bear liability, too.” “Even if they’re being knocked unconscious. Even if they’re being raped and tortured themselves. Even if they can’t own a cellphone. Even if they’re put on a schedule for when they can take a shower and leave the house. Even if that’s the case, they bear liability, too. Ms. Benedict’s case proves it. They have to protect the children. They have to find a way,” he said.
But Sedon noted incarceration for Benedict has already done what it has set out to achieve. He said his client has reflected on her past, worked on herself in multiple ways and made plans for a constructive and law-abiding future. Judge Kevin Griffin said the work Benedict has done while incarcerated, “is not to be underplayed at all.”
“I wish I was living in a world where the individuals who have been held pre-trial for as long as you’ve been held have made productive use of that time. But it’s not often my experience,” Griffin said.
The judge said that gives him hope that Benedict could be successful with her future upon release.
Griffin said much of Benedict’s sentence has already been agreed to, with the only decision left being how much more punishment she should receive.
He noted Benedict has no prior criminal record. The judge said Benedict accepted some level of responsibility for her involvement in the case and, as part of the plea agreement, agreed to testify against Withers if that case went to trial.
Griffin said Benedict faces a possible 20-year prison sentence if she violates her probation after she is released. He said he hopes that gives her an added incentive to stay sober.
The judge said regardless of Benedict’s role in this case, what was done to these children remains “unfathomable” to him.
“Just in terms of the sheer abuse. I’m sure this type of stuff has happened before, I just don’t remember ever being associated with a case, either as a practitioner or as a judge, where the abuse to the children was so calculated and, frankly, so horrific,” Griffin said.
The judge said he appreciated that Benedict said she was to blame for the abuse the children suffered, just as the men in her life were to blame. He agreed with Gozzi that Benedict’s pattern of putting the men in her life ahead of the kids started well before Withers.
As for punishment, the judge said he’s always believed it comes in many forms. He said living with the social stigma of this crime is a form of punishment.
“For the rest of your life, whenever anyone googles ‘Robin Benedict,’ they’re going to be able to read about the crimes and your involvement in the crimes,” he said.
He said she’s also lost any relationship with the children, which was completely appropriate here, but is another form of punishment.
Griffin said Benedict has used her time behind bars well. In thinking how much more time she should serve, the judge said she’s already received plenty of punishment. He said any programming available to her in the facility would also be available in the community at a fraction of the cost of keeping her incarcerated.
“This is a case where the court sees minimal benefit in continuing to incarcerate you long term, versus the added value benefit of having you back in the community where you’re going to be closely supervised and required to do all programming that would be available to you in there. With the understanding that if you fail to abide, both in letter and spirit, to the programming, they’re simply going to arrest you on a violation. And I can tell you, in cases like this with a violation filed, it’s a high likelihood that you would be held without bail pending resolution of the violation,” the judge said.
Griffin then sentenced Benedict to 54 months to serve.
