BARRE — A Granite City woman has been sentenced in a case in which police say she supplied cocaine to a man who later overdosed and died.

Cindy Lou Abbott-Hartman, 52, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of dispensing a regulated drug with death resulting and aggravated vehicle operation without the owner’s consent. Abbott-Hartman was sentenced to 18 months to seven years to serve, with credit for time served. She had been held on bail since her arraignment on the dispensing charge in April 2022.

