BARRE — A Granite City woman has been sentenced in a case in which police say she supplied cocaine to a man who later overdosed and died.
Cindy Lou Abbott-Hartman, 52, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of dispensing a regulated drug with death resulting and aggravated vehicle operation without the owner’s consent. Abbott-Hartman was sentenced to 18 months to seven years to serve, with credit for time served. She had been held on bail since her arraignment on the dispensing charge in April 2022.
Abbott-Hartman's co-defendant, Renee Marie Guy, 30, of Williamstown, was sentenced in October 2022 to three to 10 years to serve after entering into a plea agreement with the state that addressed multiple cases she had been facing. Guy pleaded guilty in June 2022 to felony counts of dispensing a regulated drug with death resulting, larceny from a person and selling fentanyl, as well as a misdemeanor count of giving false information to police and four misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release.
According to court records, Matthew Hayes, 22, was found unresponsive at the Econo Lodge on Northfield Street in Montpelier in September 2021. Police said Hayes died of an apparent overdose. He was reportedly found by his father who tried to revive Hayes, but was unsuccessful.
Police said an autopsy showed Hayes died from an overdose of cocaine and fentanyl. According to court records, the levels of cocaine and fentanyl were so high in Hayes’ body that either drug could have caused Hayes’ death, and he died minutes after using.
Police said a witness reported he had taken Hayes to buy cocaine from Abbott-Hartman. A second witness reported he then took Hayes to Guy so that Hayes could buy two bags of fentanyl and more cocaine, according to court records.
For the aggravated operation without the owner's consent conviction, a woman in Barre in February 2022 reported she had let Abbott-Hartman borrow her vehicle to go to the store four days prior and Abbott-Hartman was refusing to return the vehicle. Police located the vehicle in Washington with Abbott-Hartman sitting in the driver’s seat, according to court records.
In court Wednesday, Deputy State's Attorney Zachery Weight said while members of Hayes' family declined to speak at the sentencing hearing, they were not in full support of the agreement Abbott-Hartman made with the state.
“Given that they lost a son and a brother and friend, they do not fully support this sentence,” Weight said.
The prosecutor said there is no sentence the state could fashion that would cure the hole and grief that the family is dealing with.
“This is an imperfect system,” he said. “It is not one that, unfortunately ... it is not one that provides closure. It simply provides accountability to those responsible.”
Weight said given the risks to both sides if the case went to trial, he asked Judge Kevin Griffin to approve the plea agreement. He said even with Abbott-Hartman's credit factored in for time she has already served, he believed she would remain incarcerated for the next few months. He noted she would then be supervised by the Department of Corrections for six years.
Abbott-Hartman was represented by attorney James LaMonda. The defense attorney said this was an appropriate compromise between the two parties, with risks on both sides if the case went to trial, and also asked the judge to accept the agreement.
Abbott-Hartman fought back tears as she said she, too, has lost a son because of drugs.
“So I know the pain and things that this family is going through. And I can only say that I wish to change my life,” she said.
Kyle Hartman, 33, of Cabot, died in December 2022 after police said he crashed into a tree on Route 14 in East Montpelier. Abbott-Hartman said her son had 18 different substances in his body when he died, mostly designer drugs.
“There's no action or anything or words that I could say that could bring back what these people lost. And I do wish to let them know that I am truly sorry, and I'm going to change my life and things are going to be different for me for the first time in a really long time,” she said, adding she can't change the past, but she can try to change her future.
Judge Griffin said he agreed with Weight that no disposition in this case or in the co-defendant's case could ever heal the Hayes family.
The judge said it's not a guarantee that Abbott-Hartman will be released when she reaches her minimum sentence. He said it's going to be up to her and the Department of Corrections when she is released.
Judge Griffin said once released, he had no doubt that if she started to resume what she was doing before by getting involved with drugs, that she's just going to end up back in prison.
“I gotta tell ya, I don't know what the answer is,” the judge said. “We spend a ton of time in our drug treatment court trying to get the people in our programs to stop using. I can't tell you how many people in our program have overdosed, but not died. We've had people in our program who have overdosed and died. I am convinced that none of them believed that it was going to happen to them. And we are way beyond any notion of anyone who is selling or distributing in the community of, 'Gosh, I wasn't quite sure what was in what I dispensed.' Because everyone knows what's in it, in so many different substances.”
Judge Griffin said he's aware that there would have been some challenges in proving this case, had it gone to trial. He said at least Abbott-Hartman has accepted responsibility for her role in Hayes' death.
The judge then accepted the plea agreement and wished Abbott-Hartman luck in her future.