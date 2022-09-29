BARRE — A Granite City woman has been sentenced to two to four years to serve for stealing a vehicle and crashing it while under the influence in March.
Ellen Mary Smith, 40, pleaded guilty by video Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of gross negligent operation while eluding law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Smith was sentenced to two to four years to serve, with credit for time served as she has been held on bail since her arraignment in March. She is currently housed at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault agreed to dismiss with prejudice, meaning the charges cannot be refiled, a felony count of impeding a public officer and misdemeanor counts of heroin possession, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license, per the plea agreement.
According to court records, on March 13 a man in Barre called police to report his car had been stolen. Police said the victim reported he had let someone borrow a jacket without realizing the vehicle’s keys were in the jacket.
The victim reported he called the person who borrowed the jacket after he noticed the car was gone and Smith picked up the phone, according to court records. Police said Smith reported she was driving his car and he told Smith to return the vehicle.
Police spotted the vehicle in Barre about an hour after the victim made the report, according to court records. A chase then ensued where at one point police said the vehicle was going so fast it lifted off the ground slightly when it crossed the intersection at Park Street and Tremont Street.
Police said the vehicle eventually lost control and spun out on an Elm Street lawn several feet from a home. Smith then got out of the driver’s seat, according to court records, then went back into the vehicle, retrieved a bottle of wine and started drinking it. Police said they grabbed Smith and tried to escort her away from the vehicle, but she resisted and had to be taken to the ground.
In court Tuesday, Thibault said the state appreciates Smith accepting responsibility for her actions. The prosecutor said he has gotten to know Smith over the years, sometimes as a witness, other times as a victim of a crime or as a defendant.
“I have to imagine at this point, this isn’t how she wants to be living life,” he said.
Thibault said it appeared Smith didn’t have the best influences in her life at the time of this incident. He said he hopes something is different this time for her so she doesn’t engage in the same pattern of behavior.
“I really want to see Ms. Smith successful, as does the entire community, because those of us who have gotten to know her know she is an incredibly bright, smart and capable person when she’s able to maintain sobriety,” the prosecutor said.
Smith said this incident has helped open her eyes, as it relates to her alcohol consumption. She said she can no longer excuse her drinking as only harmful to herself.
“Because this could have been a worse situation for other people,” she said.
Smith said she can’t just sweep her drinking under the rug. She said she has no plans to ever drink alcohol again.
Judge Kevin Griffin said he hopes Smith can come up with a transition plan to support her recovery when she is back in the community. Griffin said sober supports are available, but Smith must be willing to engage with them.
“You know it’s up to you,” the judge said, adding he wished Smith the best of luck.
