BARRE — A Granite City woman has been sentenced to two to four years to serve for stealing a vehicle and crashing it while under the influence in March.

Ellen Mary Smith, 40, pleaded guilty by video Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of gross negligent operation while eluding law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Smith was sentenced to two to four years to serve, with credit for time served as she has been held on bail since her arraignment in March. She is currently housed at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.

