BARRE — A Granite City woman has admitted to providing heroin to a woman who later overdosed and died.

Gabriel L. Kittell, 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of dispensing a regulated drug with death resulting. Kittell has agreed to a sentence of five to 10 years, all suspended, except for 180 days to serve. She would serve that time on weekends, per the plea agreement. She also has agreed to be placed on probation for 10 years, with a midpoint review that could see her released from supervision after five years.

