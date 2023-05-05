BARRE — A Granite City woman has admitted to providing heroin to a woman who later overdosed and died.
Gabriel L. Kittell, 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of dispensing a regulated drug with death resulting. Kittell has agreed to a sentence of five to 10 years, all suspended, except for 180 days to serve. She would serve that time on weekends, per the plea agreement. She also has agreed to be placed on probation for 10 years, with a midpoint review that could see her released from supervision after five years.
Kittell will be sentenced at a later date after the state Department of Corrections completes a pre-sentence investigation.
The state agreed to dismiss misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and negligent operation Kittell had been facing from a separate, unrelated case.
Kittell’s attorney, Avi Springer, said in court Tuesday this agreement calls for Kittell to serve her time over 60 weekends because she is the sole caregiver for her child. Springer said this sentence will allow Kittell to continue caring for that child. Washington County State’s Attorney Michelle Donnelly said she would reserve argument in support of the overall agreement until the sentencing hearing.
According to court records, an overdose was reported in Barre City in January 2020. Police said emergency responders went to the scene and found Nina LeMieux, 30, face down in the bathroom of her apartment. LeMieux was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the investigation revealed LeMieux had suffered from substance use and was in recovery for the prior year when her family reported she started using again in December 2019. Empty syringes and glassine bags were found inside her apartment, according to court records.
Police said LeMieux was supposed to pick up two of her children, but when she didn’t show up, the father of her children tried reaching LeMieux. Police said the father then contacted a neighbor of LeMieux’s who found her on the floor, with LeMieux’s 3-year-old daughter in her crib unharmed.
On LeMieux’s cellphone, police found text messages and Facebook messages between LeMieux and Kittell, according to court records. Police said the messages showed LeMieux trying to get drugs from Kittell on two different occasions.
Police said Kittell and LeMieux exchanged messages about drugs on the night LeMieux overdosed, and there was a short phone conversation between the two that night.
A toxicology report showed LeMieux died from an overdose of heroin and fentanyl, according to court records.
