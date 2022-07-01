BARRE — A Granite City woman has been placed on probation in a child-cruelty case in which police said a urine test showed a 6-year-old had cocaine in her system.
Jodee J. Jernigan, 38, pleaded no contest Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of cruelty to a child. Jernigan agreed to a sentence of six months to two years, all suspended. She was placed on probation for two years in which if she violates her probation conditions, she could end up serving the suspended sentence.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault said the state came to this agreement with Jernigan because she appears to be in a much better place now than when she was initially charged. Thibault said Jernigan is now engaging in treatment.
The prosecutor said her name had come up in drug investigations around and before the time she was charged with this crime.
“Those reports have substantially abated or disappeared. I can’t remember the last time her name came up. I think that’s all indicative of good progress and why a probated outcome should work here,” Thibault said.
Jernigan’s attorney, Sam Dworkin, said there is a heavy sentence hanging over his client’s head, which is a deterrent and an incentive.
Jernigan fought back tears as she said while what happened wasn’t intentional, she was taking responsibility for it. She apologized for exposing the child to cocaine.
According to court records, Vermont State Police were told in April 2021 the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the state Department for Children and Families (DCF) were investigating Jernigan for possibly trafficking the child and making her use narcotics. Police said the child was picked up by authorities in Marshfield and placed in DCF custody.
A sexual assault assessment was done on the child, according to court records, which included a urine test. Police said the test showed the victim had cocaine in her system.
The victim told police Jernigan would blow smoke into the child’s face which made her feel weird, according to court records. Police said Jernigan admitted to struggling with drug addiction, but denied blowing crack cocaine smoke into the child’s face.
