BURLINGTON — A Barre woman has been sentenced to 18 months to serve on a federal fentanyl trafficking conviction.

Tiffany Fisk, 33, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Burlington on a felony count of fentanyl trafficking. Fisk pleaded guilty to the charge in May. She also will serve three years on federal probation after she is released. Fisk is housed at a federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut.

