BURLINGTON — A Barre woman has been sentenced to 18 months to serve on a federal fentanyl trafficking conviction.
Tiffany Fisk, 33, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Burlington on a felony count of fentanyl trafficking. Fisk pleaded guilty to the charge in May. She also will serve three years on federal probation after she is released. Fisk is housed at a federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut.
The U.S. Attorney's office dismissed a second felony count of fentanyl trafficking and a felony count of cocaine trafficking, per the plea agreement.
Her co-defendant and husband, David Tom, 38, pleaded guilty in federal court in June to a felony count of possessing a gun as a convicted felon. Tom faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison on that charge. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 17. Tom is currently housed at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans and is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Fisk distributed fentanyl to a confidential informant in Washington County on two occasions in October, as well as cocaine in January.
Tom's charge stems from a traffic stop in January. Both Tom and Fisk are facing state charges resulting from the stop.
Fisk pleaded not guilty in February in Washington County criminal court in Barre to misdemeanor counts of cocaine possession and driving a vehicle with a suspended license. If convicted in that case, Fisk faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison.
Tom pleaded not guilty in January to a misdemeanor count of possessing a gun as a prohibited person and two misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release. He faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison on the state charges.
The state charges against the pair are pending.
According to court records, Fisk was driving a vehicle in Barre Town when she was pulled over because of a broken taillight. Police said Tom was a passenger in the vehicle along with another person.
Police said Fisk later admitted she and Tom had been smoking crack cocaine hours prior to the stop.
Police found suspected crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia in Fisk's purse after she gave them consent to search, according to court records. Police said they were also allowed to search the vehicle and found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in a backpack in the back seat where Tom had been sitting and additional drug paraphernalia.
Tom is prohibited from possessing a gun because he has a felony drug conviction from 2007, according to court records.
Tom had a curfew as a condition of release because he pleaded not guilty in March 2021 to a felony count of aggravated stalking with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of criminal threatening, unlawful mischief, heroin possession and dispensing a regulated drug out of a dwelling.
In that case, police said Tom admitted to throwing a brick through a window at the Hilltop Inn in Berlin on March 15, 2021. Tom was seen on surveillance footage walking in a hallway at the inn with a pistol in his hand, according to court records.
