WASHINGTON — Police say a Barre woman was killed and two others were injured in an ATV accident early Saturday morning.
Rescue personnel were dispatched around 3 a.m. to East Orange Road for a report of a rollover accident.
According to the Vermont State Police, Samantha Eastman, 34, of St. Johnsbury, was operating a 2018 Polaris Ranger 900 on East Orange Road, heading east at the time of the incident. According to witnesses, the ATV had been heard driving up and down the road well into the early hours of the morning, often at high rates of speed.
According to the police, the ATV was “traveling too fast for the freshly grated dirt road” and the operator lost control. The vehicle rolled on its driver’s side, ejecting two of the passengers and pinning a third under the vehicle.
Olivia Reed, 22, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Barre City Emergency Medical Services.
Eastman and Charlie Jobin, 28, of Groton, were transported to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Eastman was reported to have a head injury. None of the individuals were wearing seat belts, according to the VSP news release. Reed’s body was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
East Orange Road was shut down until about 8 a.m. while a police investigation was conducted.
VSP were assisted by the Washington Fire Department and Barre City Emergency Medical Services.
Troopers say the accident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.