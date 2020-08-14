BOLTON — A Barre woman who allegedly blew by a southbound state police cruiser on Interstate 89 early Wednesday afternoon is expected to be charged with negligent operation when she is arraigned in October.
According to police, troopers spotted a vehicle they later determined was operated by 23-year-old Natalie Lavigne, coming up behind their fully marked cruiser shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. Both the cruiser and the vehicle were headed south on I-89 at the time.
Troopers allegedly registered the vehicle’s speed at 101 mph – more than 35 mph over the posted speed limit – and promptly pulled it over. Lavigne, who police say was driving, was cited to appear at the criminal courthouse in Burlington on Oct. 22 when she is expected to be arraigned for negligent operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.