BARRE — Police say a woman snatched a purse with hundreds of dollars inside.
Gabrielle B. England, 47, pleaded not guilty in Washington County criminal court in Barre Thursday to a felony count of larceny from a person. If convicted, England could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. She was released on conditions.
Officer James McGowan, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit on Aug. 23 a witness told police she saw a female named “Gabby” assault an older woman and steal the woman’s purse. McGowan said the witness reported England went into a yellow apartment building on Church Street and threw the purse back outside.
The officer said police found the victim who reported there was $700 in the purse that England had taken prior to giving the purse back.
McGowan said the victim reported England had confronted her about the money because she had loaned England money in the past. The victim said she refused to give England money that day so England ripped the victim’s purse away and ran inside, according to court records.
The victim gave police a sworn statement saying she had loaned England money about a month prior and England had promised to pay her back.
McGowan said England admitted to ripping the purse off the victim and taking it. He said she reported she gave the purse back and didn’t take the money.
McGowan said England brought up her crack cocaine use and tried to hurry the investigation along so she could go buy more crack. He said he advised her not to buy the drug.
The officer said he spoke to someone who was inside the apartment with England after she took the purse. McGowan said that witness reported England went through the purse, but didn’t take anything from it. The witness reported England yelled and then gave the purse back, according to court records.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
