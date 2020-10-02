BARRE – A Granite City woman is accused of selling fentanyl that caused at least two overdoses.
Alana Perras, 32, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to two felony counts of selling a regulated drug with a detectable amount of fentanyl and misdemeanor counts of heroin possession and violating conditions of release.
If convicted, Perras faces a maximum sentence of 11½ years in prison. She was ordered held at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington on $10,000 bail with a deposit of $1,000 needed for her release.
Detective Jonathan Bullard, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit on Sept. 27 Washington County States Attorney Rory Thibault contacted him to report there had been several overdoses in Barre recently. Bullard said the state's attorney suggested he speak with Officer Amos Gaylord, who had responded to the overdoses for an investigation.
He said Gaylord reported two of the people who had overdosed said they had purchased heroin from Perras. Bullard said Perras had been arrested in August for having heroin. She pleaded not guilty to the felony charge on Aug. 18 and one of her conditions of release stated she was not allowed to have regulated drugs without a prescription, according to court records.
Gaylord said in his affidavit both overdoses took place Sept. 26. He said the first was at the Pierre Motel. He said a man had overdosed and the woman the man was with gave him Narcan and revived him. Gaylord said inside the motel room he saw glassine bags with “Trump 2020” on them that were used to store heroin.
He said the woman told him the bags contained fentanyl, which they had knowingly purchased from Perras.
Gaylord said the second overdose occurred at Cumberland Farms on South Main Street. He said a male had overdosed in his vehicle and regained consciousness after an officer gave him Narcan. He said the man's girlfriend was with him and she gave police permission to search her purse.
Gaylord said police again found glassing bags with “Trump 2020” stamped on them. The woman told Gaylord she got the drugs from Perras.
He said police executed a search warrant on her home on Sept. 30 and found nine bags with “Trump 2020” on them in her purse. Perras told Gaylord she had sold the bags to a couple people over the weekend as a way to support her own heroin addiction. Police also found $1,342 in her purse, according to court records.
