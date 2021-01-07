BARRE — Police say a Barre woman choked a woman and pushed a second woman into a wall.
Lonnie Winckler, 41, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of simple assault.
If convicted, Winckler faces a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison. She was released on conditions.
Officer Sabrina Boutin, of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit that on Christmas Day a report came in stating someone had been choked on Hill Street. Boutin said the caller reported the person responsible already had left the scene.
The officer said a witness led her to an apartment where she found three females sitting in the living room. Boutin said one of the females reported she was having a seizure at the time, so the other two would have to talk about the incident.
The officer said the victim reported she had been choked by Winckler.
She told Boutin the woman started having a seizure and the woman's daughter called Winckler to come help. The victim reported Winckler showed up and yanked on the legs of the woman who had a seizure, pulling her into the bathroom, according to court records.
Boutin said the victim reported telling Winckler not to yank the woman “like a rag doll” and this made Winckler mad. She told Boutin Winckler then lunged at her and choked her to the point that she almost passed out and had to kick Winckler to get her off the victim.
Boutin said the third woman corroborated the victim's story and reported she tried to get Winckler off of the victim because the victim's face was turning bright red. The officer said this woman reported Winckler also had pushed her into a wall and injured her wrist.
Boutin said Winckler was located at her home on Maple Avenue, but told police she had nothing to say.
