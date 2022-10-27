BARRE — A Granite City woman serving a sentence for a host of crimes, including delivering cocaine to a patient in a hospital and stealing money, is now accused of getting into someone's motel room where a PlayStation was stolen.
Tess Adams, 27, pleaded not guilty by video Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling. If convicted, Adams faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. She is currently housed at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
Officer Michael Reale, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit shortly after midnight on May 16 police received a report stating someone had stolen a PlayStation 4 video game console out of a man's motel room at the Budget Inn on North Main Street. Reale said he went to the motel and spoke with the victim.
He said the victim reported he had left his room in the afternoon and returned to find the console had been stolen. Reale said the victim reported witnesses told him Adams, who was also staying at the motel, and another man were likely involved.
Reale said the motel's property manager had reviewed surveillance footage and reported the footage showed someone going into the victim's motel room while the victim was away. He said the footage showed Adams entering the victim's room and exiting about 36 seconds later. Reale said Adams was carrying a tote bag which was hanging from her forearm before entering the room and then was slung over her shoulder when she exited. Reale said the footage later showed Adams returning to the motel without the bag.
Reale said he then spoke with Adams who denied stealing the console. He said she did admit to going into the victim's room, but she said she did so by mistake because she thought it was her room.
The officer said he was told by another officer that Adams had sold the console to someone else. He said he later learned she had sold it for $125.
Reale said this person was contacted, brought the console to the police department and turned it over to investigators. He said the witness reported Adams had not told him the console was stolen when he bought it.
The officer said the console showed the victim's name at the top of the screen when it was turned on.
Adams is currently serving a sentence of zero to 24 months on multiple convictions. She pleaded guilty on May 2 to a felony count of delivering cocaine, misdemeanor counts of unlawful trespass, attempted unlawful trespass, giving false information to law enforcement and petty larceny, and seven misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release.
For the cocaine conviction, police said in March 2021 Adams went to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin to deliver crack cocaine to a patient there. A security guard told police Adams was acting nervous and had a shaky voice when she dropped off the package, according to court records. Police said the guard checked the package and discovered the cocaine.
For the petty larceny conviction, police said Adams went to the Pierre Motel in Barre in February. Police said she was in one of the rooms when the victim reported she asked to borrow money. The victim reported he refused to give her money, so she grabbed $60 from the room and took off running. Adams had been charged with a felony count of larceny from a person in this case, but the charge was dismissed by the state, per the plea agreement.
