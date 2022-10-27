BARRE — A Granite City woman serving a sentence for a host of crimes, including delivering cocaine to a patient in a hospital and stealing money, is now accused of getting into someone's motel room where a PlayStation was stolen.

Tess Adams, 27, pleaded not guilty by video Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling. If convicted, Adams faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. She is currently housed at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.

