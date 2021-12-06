BARRE — Police say a Granite City woman attacked another woman and stole her belongings.
Crystal Comolli, 32, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of assault and robbery and aggravated assault and two misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release. If convicted, Comolli faces a maximum sentence of 36 years in prison. She was released on conditions.
Officer Brittany Lewis, of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit that police executed a search warrant on Nov. 29 on an unrelated matter. Lewis said inside the home police found someone she had recognized from prior interactions.
Lewis said the person had swelling under her eye and reported she had been assaulted by Comolli because she had been seeing a man that Comolli was dating. The officer said the victim reported Comolli had broken her nose by kicking her in the head and had stolen several items of clothing from her.
Lewis said the victim came to the police department on Dec. 1 to report the assault because Comolli had threatened her and a member of the victim’s family.
The victim told Lewis she was asleep and was woken up by being thrown onto the ground. Lewis said the victim reported she tried to sit up when Comolli kicked her in the head and broke her nose. The victim told Lewis she grabbed her face and rolled onto her side when Comolli stomped on the victim’s head, which knocked her out.
Lewis said the victim reported Comolli had sent text messages to the victim’s mother saying she was going to “beat” the mother, as well, and the victim “was going to get more.”
The victim told Lewis that Comolli had stolen her cellphone, her shoes and a backpack.
Lewis said the victim later found her shoes elsewhere.
The officer said police executed a search warrant on Comolli’s home on Dec. 4. She said a witness at the home reported Comolli had told her someone else had the victim’s cellphone.
Lewis said police found evidence of drug use and sales inside the home. Court records don’t state if any items of the victim’s were found there.
Lewis said police did find multiple bladed weapons, including a foot-long machete, which was a violation of Comolli’s conditions of release.
Comolli has conditions in place because she pleaded not guilty on Nov. 22 to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon.
Officer Leonardo de Prato, of the Barre Town police, said in his affidavit for that case a domestic disturbance was reported on East Barre Road on Nov. 21. The officer said the victim reported he had met with Comolli to retrieve some items. He said the victim reported Comolli had thrown items at him and at one point pulled a knife on him.
A witness reported they saw Comolli pull a knife on the victim, according to court records.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
