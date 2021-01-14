BARRE — A Granite City woman is accused of abandoning a dog that was found with a shock collar embedded into its neck.
Brittany Hill, 25, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty by abandoning an animal and animal cruelty by depriving an animal in need of medical attention. If convicted, Hill faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison. She was released on conditions.
Officer James McGowan, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit on Oct. 31 a woman reported a dog that looked quite thin jumped into her vehicle on Lawrence Avenue. McGowan said the woman reported the dog was trying to get at the woman's chickens and she could see the dog's ribs.
The officer said the dog was picked up by Random Rescue. He said he spoke to Sam Punchar, owner of Random Rescue, who reported the dog, which was emaciated, had a shock collar on that was so embedded into the dog's skin that it had caused an infection. McGowan said the dog's tag showed its name was Molly and gave a phone number that came back to Hill.
The officer said Punchar reported she had never seen such a wound from a shock collar before and couldn't think of any excuse for why it had gotten so bad.
McGowan said he spoke to Hill on Nov. 5 and she reported Molly had been missing for about two weeks. She told McGowan the dog is on multiple medications due to a hyper thyroid. He said she reported the dog needs to eat all the time and had paperwork to back that up.
Hill told McGowan Molly would run away frequently, but usually came back, except for this last time, according to court records. McGowan said Hill reported she had no idea how the dog's neck got injured from the collar. She told McGowan the dog had the collar on for about 30 days and she would take it off at night. McGowan said Hill reported she put the collar on her own wrist and it didn't hurt her.
McGowan said he later received an email from Punchar stating she had reached out to Hill about returning the dog, but Hill didn't respond. She told McGowan Hill has never sent her a message about the dog.
Punchar told McGowan blood work was done on the dog to find out what had caused the weight loss, which showed the dog did not have any issues with its thyroid.
