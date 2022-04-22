BARRE — A localized boil water notice affecting water users in some elevated areas of Barre and Barre Town, as well as those in the immediate vicinity of a Friday morning water main break on Third Street, will remain in effect through the weekend.
Though the first batch of water samples were being taken to a laboratory for analysis on Friday afternoon, the precautionary boil water notice won’t be lifted until after samples collected on successive days come back negative. The weekend was expected to slow that process and city officials said they hoped to be able to lift the boil water notice on Monday.
Nine properties in the vicinity of the ruptured high pressure water line were without water for several hours on Friday after the leak was isolated. There were also reports of low pressure and water loss in some elevated areas of the municipal water system, prompting the decision to issue the boil water notice.
Due to concerns about potential coliform contamination, residents in elevated areas on the east and west side of the city, as well as those in neighboring Barre Town who connect to the city’s water system are warned not to drink water straight from the tap, or use it for preparing food, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes until the notice is lifted. Affected areas include, but are not limited to, Upper Richardson Road, the Trow Hill area, the Windywood housing development, Gallow Avenue and Thomas Street. Third Street and a short section of nearby North Main Street are also affected.
Repairs to the 8-inch cast iron line were expected to be completed Friday afternoon and involved cutting, removing and replacing a ruptured 3-foot section of the pipe.
It isn’t clear what caused the pipe to burst, though officials hadn’t ruled out a “water hammer” caused during a Thursday afternoon fire on Highland Avenue.
The fire, which damaged a three-story, five-unit apartment building, was confined to the exterior wall of a second-floor bedroom. No one was injured, but tenants of two of the apartments were displaced.
