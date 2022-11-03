BARRE — Those who live and work in the Granite City can safely drink the tap water again now that a system-wide boil water notice triggered by a pair of Tuesday morning water main breaks has been lifted.
City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro made the call shortly after noon Thursday — moments after receiving laboratory confirmation that no contamination was detected in a second batch of water samples submitted by the city.
The two-step testing protocol involved samples taken from 10 different locations — some in Barre and some in Barre Town — on successive days. None contained any bacterial contaminants, and Storellicastro lifted the precautionary notice that affected all of the city and those portions of the town that are served by Barre’s water system.
Storellicastro issued the boil water notice shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when a pair of water mains broke — one near the intersection of Circle and Hale streets and the other near the intersection of Summer Street and Keith Avenue.
Public Works Director Bill Ahearn said both breaks were reported shortly before noon on Tuesday, and may have been caused by routine flushing on water transmission and distribution lines that started at 3 a.m. Monday and was scheduled to conclude Thursday.
Ahearn said finding the leaks was easy, but isolating them was a challenge due to a number of failed valves that were encountered by crews that responded on Tuesday.
Ahearn said the problem was more pronounced in the Circle Street area, where roughly 200 customers were without water until about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.
According to Ahearn, that’s when crews replaced a 6½-foot section of a 6-inch low pressure line that was installed in 1901. He said a 2-foot section of the pipe split and was hemorrhaging roughly 180 gallons a minute before workers were able to locate valves that would cut off water to the area.
The situation was similar on Summer Street, where roughly 85 customers were without water until 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Service was restored after workers pieced in a 4-foot section of 4-inch pipe after removing a split section of water line that was installed in 1910.
While crews scrambled to isolate and then repair the lines, Ahearn said the city received reports from upper elevations in Barre Town that they’d temporarily lost water and their faucets were “sucking air.”
Ahearn said those reports of negative pressure triggered the need for the system-wide boil water notice, that affected two of the Barre Unified Union School District’s three schools, as well as its alternative program on Allen Street.
Though Spaulding High School was on the fringe of the area affected by the Circle Street break, Superintendent Chris Hennessey said it never lost water. Neither did Barre City Elementary and Middle School or the Spaulding Educational Alternatives program.
However, Hennessey said all were affected by the boil water notice that led to a late start on Wednesday as the schools scrambled to stock up on bottled water.
There were no delays Thursday, and shortly after noon the boil water notice was lifted. Barre Town Middle and Elementary School, which is not served by the city’s water system, was not affected.
