BARRE — Three incumbent city councilors all survived close contests, but Tuesday’s big winner in Barre may have been City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro who is one and done in his budget debut.
On a day when the school budget took a beating, Storellicastro’s fear his $13.7 million municipal spending plan might be collateral damage wasn’t warranted.
The city budget was approved 825-393 and that two-to-one margin was mirrored in each of the city’s three wards.
The budget passed 374-162 in Ward 1, 249-120 in Ward 2 and 202-111 in Ward 3.
Those numbers had Barre’s first-year city manager ecstatic.
“I’m thrilled,” he said shortly after a tabulator glitch that briefly delayed the results was resolved and the results were reported.
“I think it was validation we had a great process and a great product,” he added. “It’s a responsible, credible budget and I’m really happy the voters saw it that way as well.”
Storellicastro credited the hard work of his department heads — a team he says he’s told to be ready to deliver on the promises buried in the budget.
“The onus is on us now,” he said.
Storellicastro said the council also deserved praise for its support.
Three of them — Emel Cambel, Teddy Waszazak and Samn Stockwell — were rewarded with Town Meeting Day wins in what was a politically active year in the Granite City.
Though none of the three races were runaways, the incumbents all held serve.
In Ward 1, Councilor Emel Cambel earned her second consecutive two-year term by beating the man she defeated when she won her first two years ago.
Cambel’s rematch against Tim Boltin, whose term on the school board ended Tuesday, was slightly closer than round one. She won by 83 votes two years ago and that margin shrunk to 59 votes on Tuesday when she won 291-232.
In Ward 2, Waszazak notched his third consecutive win against a local resident with much deeper roots in Barre than his. This time it was Rosemary Averill.
Waszazak didn’t win by a lot, but 208-162 was another hard-fought win for the progressive councilor who wasn’t taking anything for granted.
Stockwell earned her second full two-year term representing Ward 3 voters with a 169-127 win over Tina Routhier.
All three incumbents were at the polls when the results were announced and Cambel and Stockwell clasped hands when the Ward 3 results were read completing a clean sweep for the incumbents.
All left the polls shortly after the results were announced and attempts to reach them for comment Tuesday night were unsuccessful.
Elections aside, the results of Tuesday’s voting were all good news from the city on a day when voters two-to-one approval of the municipal budget was among the closer votes.
A proposal to invest more than $403,000 in upgrading streets, sidewalks and other capital projects passed 1,119-110 and a package of special spending requests was approved 1,015-212.
Two organizations that would have been on that list but weren’t due to missed deadlines enjoyed similar support. The People’s Health & Wellness Clinic’s request for $3,000 passed 1,039-190 and a $10,000 appropriation for Washington County Mental Health Services was approved 1,001-227.
The closest vote of the day involved the proposed withdrawal from the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority. That article was approved 617-507 — narrowly passing in two of the city’s three wards.
A second close vote involved $20,482 in supplemental funding for Barre Area Development Corp. Opposed by Mayor Jake Hemmerick, the request was approved 675-537.
