BARRE — Currently covered in cardboard, the wooden World War II relic now bolted to the brick wall just outside the storied gymnasium of the Barre Municipal Auditorium reads like a hopeful hometown prediction, or, on a good night, a post-game proclamation. “Barre Victory,” it simply states.
That isn’t a taunt, or a reference to the results of some basketball game, it is the name of a World War II transport ship — the SS Barre Victory — that was christened by the then-future wife of one of Vermont’s then-future governors on July 31, 1945.
It was a big deal in Barre back then, and later this afternoon the cardboard will be coming off of what may be the only remnant of the 455-foot-long, 62-foot-wide vessel that once weighed nearly 1,000 tons and was named after Vermont’s Granite City.
The SS Barre Victory is long gone. The U.S. Maritime Administration salvaged the steel used to make the hulking ship that had long-since served its war-time mission in 1993. However, it saved the name board — the one displayed whenever the ship was in port.
Flash forward to July, when the Maritime Administration reached out to Mayor Jake Hemmerick about possibly donating the Barre Victory’s name board, which it had conserved and refurbished in 2018, to the city after which it was named.
Hemmerick liked the idea, but left the logistics to City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro, while suggesting he could consult with Amanda Gustin of the Vermont Historical Society.
Storellicastro did — following up with the Maritime Administration and accepting its offer to cover the cost of shipping the name board, which is nearly 15 feet long and 18 inches tall.
“It came in the mail,” Storellicastro said, noting the name board had been stored since early August at the auditorium while he and Gustin weighed options for its public display.
The Vermont History Center in Barre was briefly considered, but Gustin said it wasn’t a “good fit” for the historical society, given its loose ties to Vermont and the belief it would be better prominently displayed in Barre where people could see and appreciate it.
But where? Storellicastro said that question ultimately answered itself. Due to its size, City Hall was never a realistic option, and while the name board doesn’t require a climate-controlled setting, deep swings in temperature at the BOR ice arena made that facility a poor choice.
“It really sort of self-narrowed down to the auditorium,” Storellicastro said.
The prominent building, which serves as the city’s polling place, and has long hosted Vermont high school basketball tournaments and other events, has a spacious lobby with a wall where the name board could be mounted in a way that it could be seen, but not touched.
It was last Tuesday.
That’s when the well-traveled name board was placed in a metal frame custom made by DMS Machining & Fabrication and bolted to the brick wall while voters were casting ballots in the gym at the auditorium. As soon as it was on the wall, the name board was covered in cardboard in anticipation of an unveiling that is set for 5:30 p.m. today.
Hemmerick and the City Council will be on hand and the community is invited. The council will meet briefly at 6 p.m. in neighboring Alumni Hall and then be hosting a public forum to discuss ways to spend roughly $2.5 million in pandemic-related funding for those who want to stick around.
In addition to the newly framed name board, the display will feature two banners produced by CW Creative featuring a brief history of the Barre Victory, as well as some photographs.
Credit Gustin, who hasn’t yet dug into the 160 pages of “cruising records” for the SS Barre Victory that are on file at the National Archives, for supplying the history of one of the more than 500 Victory-class transport ships that were manufactured between 1944 and 1946 under the auspices of the Wartime Shipping Administration.
The SS Barre Victory wasn’t the first, or the last of those ships, which were an upgrade over the Liberty-class ships that preceded them.
According to Gustin, Barre resident Marjorie Smith Conzelman was invited to christen the ship at her launch. A 1922 graduate of Spaulding High School, Conzelman grew up on a Barre dairy farm, attended Skidmore College and married a West Point graduate name Clair Conzelman. She spent the war years raising money to support the war effort and awareness of the plight of prisoners of war. Her husband was captured in the Philippines and, not long after the SS Barre began its service, he was killed when Allied forces bombed the prison ship he was on.
In 1952, Conzelman married Deane Davis, who was recently widowed and president of the National Life at the time. Davis was elected governor in 1968, and the woman who christened the SS Barre Victory 23 years earlier became the First Lady of Vermont. She died in 2003 at the age of 98.
The Victory ship named after Barre was scrapped a decade earlier. After spending two years on the Atlantic Ocean, Gustin said, the SS Barre Victory was transferred to the US Reserve Fleet and “mothballed” — first in the James River in Virginia and later in Suisun Bay in California.
Storellicastro said he is excited that the name board for a World War II ship that was named after Barre will now be on display in Barre.
“It’s nice that it’s sort of ‘back home’ and it will be there for generations of people using the auditorium to see,” he said, noting it could add some “swagger” for local teams that play there.
“That was another cool feature of it,” he said, of the prominently placed name board with the words “Barre Victory” on it. “Kids who grow up playing ball games there will see that, folks who go watch games there will see that. I think it’s a nice little message walking into that space.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.