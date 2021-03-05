BARRE — “What was that about?”
As the Barre Unified School Board readies to meet for the first time in the wake of its failed $50.5 million budget, members of its communications committee pondered that question and what, if anything, can be done about the answer during a virtual meeting Thursday.
The leading theory with respect to the budget defeat — one of only three in Vermont this week — involves what some have argued is the district’s too-slow and, in the case of older students, still-incomplete, return to in-person instruction.
School Director Sonya Spaulding said that’s the chatter among parents talking to parents and it sounded plausible enough to the committee’s other two members — school directors Alice Farrell and Guy Isabelle.
“Parents are frustrated and this is how they’re telling us,” Spaulding said, referring to a budget that failed on a day when everything else on the ballots in Barre and Barre Town was approved.
The school budget actually passed in Barre, 739-729, but that 10-vote margin was swamped by the results in Barre Town. Voters there rejected the school spending plan, 732-852.
The combined results — the ones that mattered — saw the budget defeated, 1,471-1,581.
Spaulding said she isn’t convinced that in some — if not many — cases, those who voted “no” are troubled by the budget’s bottom line, or its tax implications. In some respects, she said, a “that’s too much” reaction would be simpler for the board to address.
And here’s where the nine-member board, which will welcome four newly elected members on Thursday, will have a strategic decision to make.
If it opts to cut the budget, the board will have to decide where and how deeply. Bringing back the same budget is also an option though it risks inflaming those who have said “no” once already.
Spaulding said she isn’t inclined to overreact.
“My biggest concern is that if we get to the point where we’re slashing and burning and it still doesn’t pass, then what do we do because people are disgruntled,” she said, adding: “I’m not feeling like … making really draconian cuts is necessarily the way to go.”
If Farrell and Isabelle think differently, they didn’t say so. Isabelle agreed the “no” vote in Barre Town was about more than the math.
“To put it simply, they’re not happy with the product that we’re putting out,” he said. “They’re mad.”
Barre Town parents have dominated what has been a running discussion of a school reopening plan that several argued was insufficient from the start and they contend still provides too little in-person instruction for the district’s seventh- through 12th-graders.
One of the more vocal critics, Christine Parker, who was elected to fill one of Barre Town’s seats on the board Tuesday, attended Thursday night’s committee meeting and will have a say in how to react to the budget defeat.
Parker wondered whether the decision to vaccinate teachers and school staff would lead to a change in guidance allowing school officials to increase the amount of in-person instruction being provided to most middle and high school students.
Most of those students are in school two days a week and learning remotely the other three due to space constraints tied to guidance suggesting they be a least 6 feet apart.
Superintendent David Wells said he doesn’t expect vaccinations will trigger any immediate change, and cautioned the committee to choose its words carefully when discussing teacher vaccinations.
Earlier in the day, Wells announced centralized elementary schools in Barre and Barre Town and Spaulding High School will shift to an all-remote format for students on Tuesday and again on March 30 so that the district’s 400 employees can be vaccinated.
Wells said the announcement provoked a wave of angry emails.
“There’s thousands of parents sitting there saying: ‘I’m not getting the vaccine and I have to take off work so the teachers can get vaccines,’” he said. “I think communicating that will have to be done carefully.”
Wells laid out a tentative timeline that would culminate in the budget being re-voted in conjunction with Barre Town’s municipal elections on May 11.
Wells said the board will be asked for some general guidance during its re-organizational meeting on Thursday. Administrators will then discuss possible budget adjustments to be vetted by the board’s finance committee at its March 16 meeting. That committee will make a recommendation to the board for its approval on March 25.
Based on that timeline, absentee ballots will be available less than a month later — shrinking the window for communicating with voters.
Just over 1,300 Barre voters requested absentee ballots for the city’s Town Meeting Day election, and City Clerk Carol Dawes said Friday her practice is to automatically send ballots for the yet-to-be-scheduled re-vote to all of them, though, she said she would first confer with Town Clerk Donna Kelty.
It shouldn’t be a long conversation. Kelty said Friday. The town’s practice with respect to re-votes is also to send absentee ballots to all who requested them for the initial election. That includes 1,547 town voters this year, she said.
Most, though not all, who requested absentee ballots returned them on Tuesday. The city received 1,086 of the ballots and 1,289 were returned in the town.
That sets the stage for a record-setting turnout for a budget re-vote in Barre. Thanks to the pandemic, the vast majority of those who voted in both Barre and Barre Town on Tuesday requested absentee ballots making those lists far longer than usual.
Committee members agreed they could lean on residents who have participated in a recent round of virtual forums surrounding work on the district’s mission and vision.
Wells said feedback from those forums, which have been attended by parents, alumni, business-people, administrators and teachers could be useful.
“One of the strong themes is people want a rich experience for Barre students,” he said, suggesting that runs contrary to making programmatic cuts.
Wells said another piece of feedback worth considering is how effective it is to promote the fact the district’s per-pupil spending is among the lowest statewide.
“I don’t think that is the best selling point for a budget,” he said.
Committee members agreed an informational postcard — one that includes easy to understand financial information about the budget, and attempts to convey a mix of empathy and hope — was an economical form of voter outreach.
“It’s a simple financial message and a big emotional message,” Wells said.
It’s a message, Communications Director Josh Allen said will include communities where the school budget has become a jump ball since the state-ordered merger.
Though the first merged budget — a $45 million spending plan — was approved, 631-361, that low-turnout, off-cycle, mid-May election now looks like an aberration.
A year ago, Allen said, Town Meeting Day turnout in Barre and Barre Town was 28% higher than it was this year and the $48.5 million school budget on the ballot, was approved by a combined 2,227-2,002.
This year, turnout dipped and a 52%-48% positive vote on the school budget turned into a 52%-48% negative vote.
Despite the 4% swing, Allen said there was reason for optimism. “There are people on our side,” he said.
