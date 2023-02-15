BARRE TOWN — A town official says the “dam has broken,” and work is finally underway to place radio equipment on a second tower to improve coverage for emergency responders and the town’s public works crew.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the select board heard from Assistant Town Manager Chris Violette about the town’s radio system. Violette said the town has been working to upgrade its radio system to provide better coverage. Officials have reported because of the topography’s peaks and valleys here, there are dead spots in town with no radio coverage.
Violette said the town’s radio equipment, outside the police department, is currently on a tower on Mount Pleasant. The radio equipment for police is on Millstone Hill, where officials said police get acceptable coverage, though the other towers would provide backup coverage if that tower goes down. Violette said the plan is to upgrade the town’s radio equipment while also moving equipment from the tower on Mount Pleasant to another nearby tower on the same mountain a bit more to the west. He said the plan also calls for radio equipment to be installed on a tower on Taplin Hill to improve radio coverage.
He said the town’s radio equipment had been on the west tower on Mount Pleasant originally and was moved to the current tower around 2010. Violette said town officials at that time had hoped moving the equipment would provide better coverage, but that has not been the case, so they want to move the equipment back. He said the town currently lacks radio coverage along Route 14 and the Stevens Branch of the Winooski River.
Violette said the tower on Taplin Hill is owned by Spectrum and managed by KGI, a company based out of Austin, Texas. He said the town reached out to KGI about renting space on that tower. He said the company responded about six months ago, but the rates they were offering were too expensive.
Violette said the town reached back out to KGI to see if the town could receive a discount, because it appeared the town was being charged the same rate as for-profit companies. He said it took six months, but KGI recently got back to the town and agreed to cut the rental fee in half, from $1,800 to $900 per month.
“It was really what we were hoping for, but we weren’t sure they were going to do that,” he said.
Violette said he’d like to move on to the next step in the process, which is filing a formal application in order to rent space on the tower. He asked the select board to approve funds for that application. He said the application will cost the town $7,450, which will be paid using pandemic relief dollars.
Board Chair Paul White asked if the $900 per month rental fee is locked in for a certain period of time. White said he’d hate to agree to this rental fee, only to see it shoot back up next year.
Violette said he expected that rate would be good for as long as the contract states.
He said this new tower will require new licensing from the Federal Communications Commission, a process that is expected to take numerous months. The entire radio project is expected to cost around $450,000, with all of that coming from the town’s pandemic relief dollars. That money must be obligated, meaning contracts signed for projects, by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026. Violette said with KGI’s response, he expected this project would meet those funding deadlines.
“The dam has broken here now, I think. This is what we were waiting for,” he said.
Both of the towers on Mount Pleasant are owned by American Tower Corp. Violette said he’s still working on getting the town’s equipment moved from one tower to the other. But he said if that move doesn’t happen, the Taplin Hill tower should provide enough coverage to address many of the current dead spots.
In the end, the board unanimously approved a motion authorizing spending $7,450 of the town’s pandemic relief dollars on the application.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
