BARRE — A Barre Town woman facing a felony obstruction of justice charge for allegedly trying to get her child to recant the child’s statement in a case where police say the woman’s husband sexually abused the child for years has asked that the obstruction charge be dismissed due to lack of evidence.

Samantha Davis-Hiscock, 38, pleaded not guilty to the felony count in September 2022. If convicted, Davis-Hiscock faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

