BARRE — A Barre Town woman facing a felony obstruction of justice charge for allegedly trying to get her child to recant the child’s statement in a case where police say the woman’s husband sexually abused the child for years has asked that the obstruction charge be dismissed due to lack of evidence.
Samantha Davis-Hiscock, 38, pleaded not guilty to the felony count in September 2022. If convicted, Davis-Hiscock faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
Her husband, Benjamin E. Hiscock, 42, pleaded not guilty in April 2022 to felony counts of aggravated repeated sexual assault on a child younger than the age of 16, sexual assault on a victim younger than 13 years old and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. If convicted, Hiscock faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, with the aggravated sexual assault charge carrying a mandatory minimum of 25 years.
A hearing was held Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on Hiscock’s case, where his attorney, Dan Sedon, reported the case is expected to go to trial in April.
According to court records, a student told a school worker she had been sexually abused from the age of 7 until she was about 12 or 13 years old. Police said the victim reported the abuse by Hiscock stopped when she started to become sexually active with others.
Police said the victim reported she feared Davis-Hiscock’s reaction to the revelation of the abuse the victim suffered, partly because Davis-Hiscock may not believe the victim.
Police said in August 2022, after Hiscock’s arraignment, investigators were told the family was working on emancipating the victim from the family so that she could leave the home. Police said they were told Davis-Hiscock would only sign the emancipation paperwork if the victim agreed to withdraw her statement against Hiscock.
A witness reported Davis-Hiscock told the witness she would only sign the paperwork if the victim could make the case go away, according to court records.
Police said the victim reported Davis-Hiscock didn’t directly say she wouldn’t sign the paperwork, but implied she would if the victim would say she was lying about the assaults.
Davis-Hiscock’s attorney, Robert Sheftman, has since filed a motion asking that the felony obstruction of justice charge be dismissed due to lack of evidence to support the charge. A hearing was held on that motion Wednesday.
Sheftman argued much of the state’s evidence against Davis-Hiscock is hearsay. He said the strongest piece of evidence the state has is a text message from Davis-Hiscock to the victim where the mother said, “If you don’t want to be there, then fine, do the right thing, and I’ll let you go. Don’t destroy people’s lives just because you hate me.”
Sheftman said “the right thing” in this context meant to tell the truth, because it is Davis-Hiscock’s position that the victim is lying about the abuse she alleges she suffered.
Washington County State’s Attorney Michelle Donnelly argued what Davis-Hiscock did is equivalent to a bribe, where she offered to do something for the victim in exchange for the victim changing her statement. Donnelly pointed to another text message in support of the charge, where Davis-Hiscock told a witness, “If she wants to admit she lied, she can go wherever the (expletive) she wants. The minute this thing gets dismissed, she’s emancipated. My attorney knows that’s the plan and is prepared to do the paperwork the same day the court cases are closed.”
Sheftman noted that text message was sent to a witness, not the victim.
He didn’t get into detail because of the confidential nature of the proceeding, but Sheftman said a day-long merits hearing in family court on this matter has taken place. The defense attorney appeared confident that the result of that hearing benefited his client.
“It was all fleshed out by (the family court judge),” Sheftman said.
The only evidence Donnelly presented in support of the obstruction charge for Wednesday’s hearing were an affidavit from police and a sworn statement from a witness. Donnelly and Sheftman agreed only the non-hearsay portions of those documents could be considered for the motion.
Judge Kevin Griffin indicated he expected more from the state, in terms of evidence to support the charge, including a sworn statement from the victim. The judge said about 90% of the information in the affidavit is hearsay and he could only take what the witness observed directly and what she was told by Davis-Hiscock into consideration.
The judge said he understood there may be reasons why the state opted not to have the victim testify during Wednesday’s hearing, or why it chose not to submit a sworn statement from her.
“I have no idea what happened in the family division,” Judge Griffin said. “I don’t know what the status of the case is, at that point. But it’s based on this limited record that the court has to make the decision on the (motion to dismiss).”
The judge said he will issue a written decision on the motion as soon as possible. He said if he grants Sheftman’s motion to dismiss, the state would have the ability to re-file the case with additional evidence to support the charge.
