BARRE — A Barre Town woman is accused of stealing money from a vulnerable family member.
Vicky Lanpher, 48, pleaded not guilty onThursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of grand larceny and financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
If convicted, Lanpher faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. She was released on conditions.
Detective Cpl. Daniel Withrow, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit in October a witness reported suspicious activity related to the bank account of a woman who was a family member of the witness. Withrow said the witness reported the victim was staying at Berlin Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Withrow said he spoke with the witness in December who reported he and Lanpher, another member of his and the victim’s family, were both given power of attorney for the victim and control of her finances. He said the witness reported he had sole power of attorney until last year when the bank required another such person also have that power as an administrative requirement and Lanpher was added.
The witness reported Lanpher had not been involved with the victim’s finances before receiving power of attorney, according to court records.
Withrow said the witness reported Lanpher then started making unexplained withdrawals from the victim’s bank account. He said the witness reported he confronted Lanpher about this and she reported she needed the funds to pay for a storage unit and gas to travel to the victim’s prior home to remove items there.
Withrow said the witness reported a check to pay for the victim’s stay at the rehabilitation center had bounced because there weren’t enough funds in the account due to Lanpher’s withdrawals.
He said bank records provided by the witness showed from June to November, Lanpher had withdrawn $6,850 from the victim’s account.
While investigating this case, Withrow said he was contacted by Justin Couture, an investigator with Vermont Adult Protective Services, who reported that office had opened up an investigation related to this incident. He said he and Couture interviewed Lanpher on Dec. 29.
Lanpher reported the victim has rapid dementia and was involved in a vehicle crash, which was why she was at the rehab center, according to court records. Withrow said Lanpher reported the dementia diagnosis was made while the victim was at the hospital.
Withrow said Lanpher reported she had used the victim’s funds to pay for a storage unit to hold the victim’s items after the victim’s house was sold. He said she reported she paid about $1,200 up front for eight months of storage. Withrow said Lanpher reported she would spend about $50 per month of the victim’s funds on items for the victim.
Withrow said he asked Lanpher about her own finances and she reported she was not working. He said she reported she was waiting on a knee replacement, but had not yet been placed on disability. Lanpher reported she was receiving financial assistance, but she still had financial issues, so the victim let Lanpher take money out of the victim’s account.
He said Lanpher reported the victim had given her permission to withdraw funds two or three different times and she always asked the victim for permission.
Withrow said Lanpher was then told about the bounced check and the inability to pay for the victim’s stay at the rehab center because Lanpher had withdrawn too much money. He said she responded she had the victim’s permission to take the funds.
He said she later admitted because of the victim’s cognitive decline, the victim could not have given Lanpher permission to take the money. Withrow said Lanpher reported she plans to pay the victim back.
Withrow said Lanpher was shown bank statements were she removed funds from the victim’s account. He said she reported she had used the funds to pay for her bills. Lanpher reported she didn’t think she did anything wrong because the victim had given her permission and she needed to be available for the victim, according to court records.
On Jan. 12, Withrow said the witness sent him an email showing the victim owed the rehab center $6,819.10.
