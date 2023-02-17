BARRE — A Barre Town woman currently serving a sentence on drug convictions is now accused of breaking into another woman's home.

Darcy Lee Allen, 36, pleaded not guilty by video Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on a felony count of unlawful trespass into an occupied residence. If convicted, Allen faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison. She is currently housed at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

