BARRE — A Barre Town woman currently serving a sentence on drug convictions is now accused of breaking into another woman's home.
Darcy Lee Allen, 36, pleaded not guilty by video Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on a felony count of unlawful trespass into an occupied residence. If convicted, Allen faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison. She is currently housed at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.
Cpl. Jacob Frey, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit, on Jan. 9, he was told by dispatch that Allen was at a home on High Holborn Street. Frey said Allen had a warrant out for her arrest at the time for absconding while on furlough.
He said he arrived at the home and saw a woman talking to someone else inside the home. Frey said the woman waved him into the home, and he saw Allen was there.
Frey said he called out to Allen, and she immediately became irate. He said Allen called the other woman an “(expletive) rat.” Frey said he then took Allen into custody, with Allen continuing to curse at the woman.
He said the woman reported Allen had broken into her home. Frey said the woman reported Allen was not welcome there and had gained entrance by popping a lock on a back window.
Frey said the woman reported it appeared Allen had stolen some of the woman's medication.
Allen is being held because she pleaded guilty in March 2022 to misdemeanor counts of narcotic possession, cocaine possession, violating conditions of release and giving false information to police. Allen was sentenced to 15 days to two years to serve.
For the false information conviction, in May 2021, police said a crash was reported on Barre Street in Montpelier in which a vehicle hit a parked car. Police said Allen was a passenger in the vehicle that struck the car and gave police a family member's name when asked to identify herself after being found walking away from the scene. Police said Allen reported she wasn't involved in the crash, but a bag found inside the vehicle that struck the car contained a bank receipt with Allen's name on it.
