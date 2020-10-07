BARRE TOWN — Some residents should expect to receive a mailer asking whether any interior renovations have been done on their home, as the town continues its reappraisal effort.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Select Board heard from Russ Beaudoin, the town’s assessor.
The town is in the middle of reappraising property.
Last year Town Manager Carl Rogers told the board the town’s Common Level of Appraisal, or CLA, which is the figure the state uses to adjust local education tax rates based on the accuracy of local property assessments, was at 85.32%, meaning property values in town are about 85% accurate.
Any town with a CLA that falls under 85% is required to reassess property.
The hope is to have the reappraisal completed by spring 2021.
In his notes to the board, Rogers said about 71% of the exterior inspections on all properties in town have been completed. But the town manager said Beaudoin wanted to know what the board wanted to do about indoor inspections, given the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The assessor said Tuesday his team should be finished with the outdoor inspections by the end of November, but they had only done 52 interior inspections before the pandemic hit. He said such inspections are used to see whether renovations had been done to the home’s kitchen, bathroom or basement, which would affect the property’s assessed value.
“So there’s very little information we need about the interior to finish things up,” Beaudoin said.
Before the pandemic, he said, in some instances, information had been given by the property owner at the front door, instead of going inside the home.
He suggested sending out a mailer to properties where the town is missing information about the interior of the home. The resident would fill out what’s been renovated and send it back. He said his team already is planning on sending letters out to all properties to verify the information collected is accurate.
Beaudoin said interior inspections are unique to the Northeast. He said the rest of the country does not do such inspections when assessing property.
Select Board chairman Paul White noted the town does not require a permit for interior renovations.
“If you don’t go inside, we don’t know whether they’ve put down granite or put down cardboard,” White said.
No action was taken by the board, but Beaudoin said he would make up the letter over the next week for the board to review. White said it didn’t seem wise to send assessors into people’s homes, so the mailer is what the town is left with.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
